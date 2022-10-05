If you have a student in college or heading to college next year, the process for filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) starts Oct. 1. Now is a great time to get the information gathered that will be required to file.
The process to obtain financial aid, including student loans, is to complete the FAFSA. It is used to determine how much aid a student needs based upon the dependent student’s and parent’s income, savings, number in the family and number of children in college.
Your FAFSA information is used to award federal grants, state grants and numerous scholarships from colleges, foundations and companies. Experts recommend all students file a FAFSA, even if you are uncertain whether or not your family will qualify for aid.
In order to complete the FAFSA your student will need to create a FSAid and password — along with whichever parent is planning to sign the FAFSA. You can start that process now at studentaid.gov.
After submitting your FAFSA, you will receive a Student Aid Report (SAR), which is a summary of the FAFSA data you submitted. Review your SAR for accuracy, as this information will be sent to the list of colleges you select to determine your financial aid. The report will also include your expected family contribution (EFC). Your EFC is an estimate of the amount your family can afford to pay out of pocket for college, and colleges use it to calculate your eligibility for need-based aid.
You won’t necessarily get all the need-based aid money you qualify for because some aid programs have limited funds. Each college that accepts you will then use the information to create a financial aid package — typically a mix of grants or scholarships, loans and work-study jobs — for you. Some schools will send you an award notification quickly while others will take months. The deadline to commit to your college of choice is May 1.
The earlier the FAFSA is submitted, the earlier you will know the potential financial aid that your student qualifies for. Every state has its own deadline for the FAFSA — March 1 is the State of Michigan’s deadline. Most schools award their grants and scholarships on a first-come, first-served basis, so file as soon as you can.
You should also note the financial aid application deadline for each school you plan to apply to. Some are as early as November. The federal deadline for the 2023-24 FAFSA isn’t until June 30, 2024.
For a first-year college student, it is important to recognize that the income tax year used for their first FAFSA filing will begin January of their junior year in high school. Many consider the first financial aid application, or “base year,” to be the most important. Although you apply for aid each year, the award amount often does not vary much from the base year unless there are significant financial changes.
Some prospective students are accepted by colleges as early as September of their senior year in high school. While this reduces the student’s anxiety, it may mean that the student could agree to attend a college or university prior to knowing the amount of federal aid he/she may be granted.
Now is a great time to start searching for and applying for scholarships. The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation gives away hundreds of thousands of dollars each year: check www.gtrcf.org for details and deadlines. In addition, contact your high school counselor’s office for information on other local scholarships.
There are websites that help you search for national scholarships including https://bigfuture.collegeboard.org/scholarship-search, www.fastweb.com, https://www.goingmerry.com/, https://www.unigo.com/scholarships and a newer option: an app through https://myscholly.com/#scholly. There are billions of dollars given away each year; we have had many students locally win enough to cover the cost of college.
Seniors may also want to determine if their college of choice would award additional merit aid if their ACT and/or SAT score were to improve. Check with the financial aid office to determine what the requirements are to receive a higher merit offer.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshops to learn more about how to reduce stress, save time and potentially money during the college planning process. Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or https://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/for locations and dates. The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college. If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
