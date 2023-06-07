With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates five times since March 2022, it should be no surprise that the federal interest rates for the 2023-2024 school year, which were announced in May, have increased a half percentage point from the previous year and now range from 5.5-8.05% — depending on the type of loan. The student loan interest rates have been slowly increasing since the start of the pandemic when interest rates had reached a historic low.
The interest rate for the federal Direct Loan for undergrads for the 2020-2021 school year was just 2.75%. The interest rate for undergraduates for the 2023-2023 school year is 5.5% — up from 4.99% for the 2022-2023 school year. The interest rates for Direct Loans for graduate and professional students is 7.05%, up from 6.54% and Direct Plus Loans for parents of dependent undergraduate students and for graduate or professional students is 8.05%, up from 7.54% for 2022-2023.
The federal government sets the yearly college loan rates based on the high yield of the U.S. Treasury Note auction in May and then adds a fixed margin. This year the high yield was 3.448%. The statuary add-on interest for undergrad loans is 2.05%, for graduate and professional students it is 3.6% and for Plus Loans it is 4.6%. The interest rate is determined every May for all loans first disbursed during a 12-month period beginning July 1 and ending June 30.
The interest rates for those in repayment since March 2020 have been irrelevant to borrowers. Since that time, the interest on these loans has been reset to 0% and payments have been paused due to the pandemic.
The recent news about the verdict on President Biden’s initiative to forgive $10,000-20,000 in federal student loan balances to more than 30 million borrowers has many wondering what happens next.
With the verdict reached, student loans are scheduled to restart 60 days after the Supreme Court decision — many believe payments will be due on or around Sept. 1. It’s likely that the payments will begin right when school resumes unless the Biden administration continues the payment pause again, which has happened many times.
There is a great fear that the Department of Education and the loan servicers will be overwhelmed when the first college loan bills start getting sent out after a three-plus year hiatus. U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said restarting the payments will be “unprecedented” and a “huge lift for our team.”
As you prepare for repayment you should check in with your loan servicer. Make sure your contact information is up to date. You can verify your profile at your loan servicer’s website and in your StudentAid.gov profile. Wrong contact information could make borrowers miss important updates.
Once the payment pause does ends, loan servicer(s) will send borrowers a billing statement or other notice. This notice will include: payment due date, interest and the payment amount. Payments will be due no sooner than 21 days after the servicer sends the billing statement.
Borrowers, who don’t know who the servicer is or how to contact them, can follow these steps: go to the Federal Student Aid dashboard — www.studentaid.gov — and go to the “My Aid” section and select “View loan servicer details.” The phone number is 800-4-FED-AID (1-800-433-3243) for loan servicer info.
Borrowers should watch for news from the relevant loan servicer before payments start again. These are the federal loan servicers: Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, Inc. (mygreatlakes.org), Edfinancial (edfinancial.com), MOHELA (mohela.com), Aidvantage (aidvantage.com), Nelnet (nelnet.com), OSLA Servicing (public.osla.org), ECSI (heartland.ecsi.net) and Default Resolution Group — also known as Maximus Federal Services, Inc. (myeddebt.ed.gov). It’s best to make payments automatically. Borrowers should check to make sure they are enrolled.
Borrowers should consider whether they are enrolled in the right federal repayment plan. Borrowers should use the federal Loan Simulator to explore their repayment options. It is very easy to use and will illustrate the various payment amounts based upon your total debt and income levels.
Borrowers need to be careful, however, when switching to a different income-driven repayment plan. That’s because this will trigger a recertification of income. If you were making less money before the pandemic and now you are making much more, making the switch at this time might not be wise.
Borrowers won’t be required to recertify their income until payments restart, and the earliest borrowers would be required to recertify is six months after the payment pause ends. For some borrowers, waiting until close to their recertification time could make more sense when picking an income-drive repayment plan.
Michigan College Planning has a webinar available to cover the most common questions when it comes to college planning. Take advantage of the webinar to learn more about how to reduce stress, save time and potentially money during the college planning process. We will include the changes to the financial aid process in our webinars throughout the year. The webinars are informative and include steps you can take right now to ensure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.