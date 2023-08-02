Aug. 1 is the official beginning on college applications with the opening of the Common App — the application that is now accepted by well over 1,000 schools. Currently 32 schools in Michigan accept the Common App, including University of Michigan and Michigan State University. The remaining Michigan schools have their own applications which are also open to complete at this time. You can find them at the individual school’s website.
The Common App can be found at commonapp.org. Your student will create a login and then select the schools that they would like to apply to. The basic application is the same for all of the schools; however, some schools may have additional requirements that will be found under that school.
Within the application, students will provide biographical information, data such as classes, grades and (perhaps) test scores, as well as a student’s extracurricular activities. They will also be asked to write and essay, and through it, the admission readers will start to understand who the student is as a person and how they might contribute to that college’s community. The essays (the personal statement and the college’s own supplemental questions) are a critical part of the application.
The Common App offers seven essay prompts from which to choose; students must answer one. The prompt a student chooses doesn’t really matter; what matters is the story they choose, how they choose to tell it and what the committee learns about the student from the essay. The essay can be no more than 650 words, and some schools may require additional essays.
In addition to the essay, students may be asked to provide the names and emails of those who will provide a letter of recommendation for them. Now is a great time to decide who the recommenders will be and send them a resume that can help them write a more comprehensive letter of recommendation.
Students can create an account parchment.com to prepare to send transcripts to the schools they choose to apply to. Next summer you will need to send your official final transcript to the school you plan to attend.
Many schools are now requiring the scores from either ACT and/or SAT. There are still opportunities to take another test to see if you can improve your scores. Schools use the scores as part of the acceptance process as well as determining who qualifies for merit based scholarships and grants if they offer them.
Rising seniors should also look at planning for college visits. There are virtual tours available on each school’s website to start the process of deciding which schools you want to visit in person. There are also many other ways to learn more about a school and help you determine if it is a fit — including talking to current students and alumni, YouTube videos and social media pages.
Many students ask when will they find out if they have been accepted. Early action programs allow your child to apply to colleges by an early deadline — most commonly Nov. 1 or Nov. 15 — and receive admissions decisions sometime in December or January, way before regular decision applicants.
Similarly, early decision programs allow your child to apply to college early — also usually in November — and receive an admission decision before regular decision applicants. Both early action and early decision offer the potential for your child to complete their college application process ahead of time and put an end to the associated stress.
Early action decisions are non-binding, meaning your child will not be obligated to enroll in the school(s) they are accepted at. Therefore, your child can apply to as many schools as early action as they would like.
On the other hand, early decision programs are binding, meaning your child will be obligated to attend the school they are accepted to as long as the financial aid package is considered adequate by your family.
Because of early decision’s binding nature, students are allowed to apply to only one school’s early decision. Your child may simultaneously apply to early decision and early action programs. If they do get into the early decision program, they’ll have to withdraw all other applications.
The Class of 2024 has until May 1 to determine which school they will attend.
The financial aid process starts by completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). The 2024-2025 FAFSA includes unprecedented changes to how students and families apply for federal student aid and how schools determine eligibility, giving students a better and simpler experience with the FAFSA form. Improvements include a direct data exchange with the IRS for income data elements, a new “Who’s My Parent?” wizard and a single consolidated portal for all FAFSA help resources.
It is anticipated that FAFSA will not be available until December this year. The changes to FAFSA will have an impact upon all college students. Michigan College Planning will be having informational workshops this fall and in the spring to provide the most up-to-date information.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshops to learn more about how to reduce stress, save time and potentially money during the college planning process. Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or https://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/for locations and dates. The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college. If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
