High school seniors are in class again — starting their final year of high school. Along with getting acclimated to their school schedule, they are busy applying to college. The process of applying to college can be stressful for students and their parents. In addition to doing the research and paperwork associated with applications, seniors may also be juggling the SAT or ACT, college tours and a tough course load.
The Common Application, which is now accepted by more than 1,000 schools — including some colleges located outside the U.S. — helps make the admissions process a bit easier for students. It is important to verify that the schools you are applying to accept the Common App; many still utilize their own application.
Through the Common App, first-time and transfer applicants can apply to multiple colleges at once. Using the Common App allows students to fill out details that most schools require — such as name, address, classes and extracurricular activities — one time.
The process starts by going to commonapp.org and clicking on the “Start your application” button to get details about how to create an account and log in. There is also a mobile app to keep track of deadlines, invite recommenders and set reminders.
Once you choose the first-year student or transfer student option you are able to add user information such as name, email, phone number, address, date of birth and prospective enrollment year. There are also sections for the details on education, extracurriculars, demographic data, household information and more.
A student can choose to add collaborators such as teachers, counselors and others providing letters of recommendation or other supporting documents. In addition, the advisers can help review the application once it is complete to spot any mistakes or missing information.
You can add other schools in the “My Colleges” section. The common information will be used by each school and then each college’s application may have additional requirements.
The time it takes to fill out an application varies based on a school’s requirements. It takes time to fill out background information, gather the required documents and write the personal statement and any supplemental essays that might be required by schools. Applicants can find the various writing requirements for each school in the Common App’s Student Solutions Center.
In addition to any optional parental information needed — such as employer details and educational background — many schools require first-year applicants to submit recommendation letters and transcripts. Students need to give teachers and counselors enough time to submit those materials to the Common App before deadlines. They are able to input the recommender’s name and email in the Common App, which then notifies the recommender of the request.
Current high school juniors should keep the requirement of letters of recommendation in mind and ask their teachers for recommendation letters before the end of their junior year so that educators can work on them during the summer. Seniors who need recommendation letters should ask for them as early as they can in this new school year.
Many students ask about the difference in early action, early decision and regular decision. Early decision is binding, meaning those who apply in this round must attend the selected college if they are accepted. You can only apply to one school early decision because of that binding commitment — so make sure this is the school you would definitely attend if accepted.
Most schools have a deadline of Nov. 1 for early decision, but it is important to verify at each school. Early action — which has either a November or December deadline — is similar to early decision without the binding agreement. But unlike early decision, students don’t have to commit to a school or submit a deposit until May 1.
If you apply early action, you will find out if you have been accepted earlier than regular decision.
As mentioned, each school has different deadlines, so make sure that you are checking if they offer early decision or early action and keep track of the deadlines. Once you have received your letters of acceptance, you have until May 1 to make your selection — unless you applied via early decision.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshops to learn more about how to reduce stress, save time and potentially money during the college planning process. Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or https://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap for locations and date.
The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college. If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
Please contact our office with any questions you may have. In the meantime, we have put together other resources to help families. Contact our office for more details!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.