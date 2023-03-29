The class of 2024 has a busy year ahead of them. College planning is going to be in full gear. Once back from spring break it will be time to prepare for the ACT and/or SAT. The tests are administered at schools during the month of April.
There are many study tools available for each of the tests. Visit act.org or collegeboard.org for more information.
Many families have asked us if the tests are still necessary for college applications. Over the last few years many schools have decided to make test scores optional — so it is important to look at each of the schools your student plans to apply to. There are many schools that look at the combination of GPA and ACT and/or SAT scores to determine the merit aid they will receive, so check that out at each school as well.
The Common App essay prompt is available; you can find that at commonapp.org. The Common App is now used by over 1,000 schools and the 650 word essay is a big part of the application. Most junior high English classes will use the end of the semester to work on the essay. The Common App will open Aug. 1 for the Class of 2024 college applications.
Now is also a great time to start the process of deciding who to ask for letters of recommendation. The recommenders can be teachers, counselors, principals, employers, coaches, advisors and pastors to name just a few. Make sure to ask if they will write a letter and give them as much information as you can about yourself to be included in the letter. The Common App will ask for their names and email addresses to send a request to them for you.
Make sure to visit the websites of the schools you plan to apply to. There is a lot of great information on the sites to help you research if the school is a fit for you. Take the time to take a virtual tour and attend informational sessions that may be available. Check the calendar for upcoming in person tours for an opportunity to get on campus to learn more.
During the application process colleges are looking at GPA, standardized test scores, class ranking if available, application essay, rigor of courses, letters of recommendation, level of interest and leadership capabilities. Many schools may also consider extracurricular activities, talent/ability, character/personal qualities, if a first generation college student, alumni/ae relation, geographical residence, state residency, religious affiliation/commitment, racial/ethnic status, volunteer work and work experience to name a few.
Now is also a great time to explore career path choices. There are many resources available to learn more about careers to determine what path is best for your student. Take the time to explore www.mynextmove.org and www.sokanu.com to begin the exploration of careers that are a good fit for your student.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid Simplification Act represents a significant overhaul of federal student aid, including the FAFSA form, need analysis, and many policies and procedures for schools that participate in federal student aid programs. One of the major aspects of the law is to replace the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) with the Student Aid Index (SAI) starting the 2024–25 Award Year.
Students and families will see a different measure of their ability to pay for college, and they will experience a change in the methodology used to determine aid.
The new need analysis formula removes the number of family members in college from the calculation, allows a minimum SAI of $1,500, and implements separate eligibility determination criteria for Federal Pell Grants.
Oct. 1 is when the financial aid application will be available at www.fafsa.org. Michigan College Planning has software available to determine your SAI and determine if there are strategies to take to help improve your financial aid package.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshops to learn more about how to reduce stress, save time and potentially money during the college planning process. We will include the changes to the financial aid process in our workshops. The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college. If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning for a link to an individual webinar opportunity.
