Due to the recent announcement from President Joseph Biden, student loans and student loan forgiveness are a topic of discussion in most homes.
There has been a student loan forgiveness program in place. The majority of loans forgiven in the past have been for individuals that work in the public service and nonprofit sectors. To qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), you must be employed by a U.S. federal, state, local or tribal government or not-for-profit organization (federal service includes U.S. military service); work full-time for that agency or organization; have direct loans (or consolidate other federal student loans into a direct loan); repay your loans under an income-driven repayment plan; and make 120 qualifying payments.
Until Oct. 31, 2022, borrowers may receive credit for payments that previously did not qualify for PSLF or Temporary Expanded PSFL (TEPSLF). Make sure you go to studentaid.gov to determine if you qualify and complete the necessary certification and application. To ensure you’re on the right track, you should submit a PSLF & TEPSLF Certification & Application annually or when you change employers.
Right now, the U.S. Department of Education says a simple federal student loan forgiveness application will be available by early October. Borrowers must complete that application before Nov. 15 to receive relief before the latest payment pause extension ends on Dec. 31.
Many borrowers will be covered automatically because their relevant income data is already available to the Department of Education. The Department of Education notes that it will continue to process applications for federal student loan forgiveness as they are received, even after the payment pause expires on Dec. 31.
President Biden announced plans on Aug. 24 to give borrowers four more months to prepare to restart their payments. The extended pause takes place automatically — no action needs to be taken. But you’d want to apply for any federal student loan forgiveness — if you qualify — as early as possible. Private student loans aren’t covered.
Income limits apply — an individual’s income must be less than $125,000 or less than $250,000 for married couples to qualify. And most people will need to fill out applications.
You will want to verify your contact information with your loan servicer and on StudentAid.gov. You can visit StudentAid.gov/DebtRelief to keep up with what’s likely to be a complex process involving student loan forgiveness.
Up to $10,000 in federal student debt will be forgiven if you did not have a Pell Grant while in college or graduate school. But up to $20,000 in federal student loans can be forgiven if you had a Pell Grant in college.
This also includes Parent Plus loans — if the parents meet the income limits. If the loans are already in the Direct Loan program, and the parent made payments on them during the pandemic, the parents should ask the loan servicer for a refund if the payments brought the loan balance below the $10,000 or $20,000 cap, as applicable.
Most people who qualified for the moratorium on student loan payments took advantage of it and didn’t make all their payments for more than two years. It is possible now to get student loan forgiveness on payments made since March 2020, if you paid off all your debt. You will want to contact your loan servicer to ask for a refund so that you might apply for federal student loan forgiveness to cover that debt.
Debt relief under this new, limited program will not be included as part of your taxable income on your federal income tax return. But some states — not including Michigan — will treat the debt relief forgiveness as taxable income.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning's College Planning workshops to learn more about how to reduce stress, save time and potentially money during the college planning process.
