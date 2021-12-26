Christmas break is a great time to reconnect with family and search for scholarships. College-bound seniors are in the midst of finding out which schools they have applied to have accepted them. The acceptance letter often includes details on scholarships and grants that the student has automatically been considered for.
Now is the time to search for additional aid the student can apply for.
The number of scholarships awarded has increased by over 45 percent in the last 10 years. Each year, an estimated $46 billion in grants and scholarship money is awarded by the U.S. Department of Education and the nation’s colleges and universities. An additional $7.4 billion is awarded through private scholarships and fellowships.
While there’s a lot of free money available, a considerable amount goes unawarded each year. An estimated $100 million in scholarships goes unawarded each year. This is mostly because of a lack of applicants. An estimated $2.6 billion in Pell Grants were left unclaimed during the 2018-2019 academic year.
Complete the FAFSA to take advantage of federal financial aid. The FAFSA is also used in determining need-based aid offered by the colleges and universities.
Scholarship providers evaluate many factors when selecting scholarship recipients — not just grades. You don’t need to have a 4.0 GPA to be considered for a scholarship. Many scholarships require an essay to learn more about the student and if they are a fit for the requirements of the scholarship. There are scholarships for tall students (Tall Clubs International), doodlers (Doodle for Google), students creative with duct tape (Duct Brand duct tape) and duck callers (Chick and Sophie duck calling contest) to name just a few.
When applying for scholarships, it’s important to stay organized. Many will request a letter of recommendation, so let your recommenders know you will be applying for scholarships. Pay attention to details and requirements for the scholarship. When completing the application, make sure you know your audience. Highlight what is unique about you and share your passion and personality.
Send a thank-you note to the scholarship provider for their time and consideration. This doesn’t need to be anything too formal, just the gesture itself can go a long way. Sending a personal thank-you shows that you are appreciative and thankful for the chance to be considered. In addition, don’t forget to send a thank-you to those who wrote your letters of recommendation.
Once you’re awarded a scholarship, make sure to write a thank-you to the organization that provided you a scholarship. The group that decides on the winners of the scholarships put a lot of effort into deciding who is the best fit. You never know if they may award an additional one in the future to you if they don’t have enough qualified applicants.
There are many websites that help students search for scholarships based on their profile. Some that have been used by local students with success include collegeboard, finaid, fastweb, cappex, scholly, scholarships, chegg, niche, unigo and petersons. Many students like to use the app that is available from scholly.
Locally there are millions of dollars given away each year. The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation(GTRCF) has a scholarship application that is used to award many of the local scholarships. The application window opens on January 14, 2022. More information on the scholarships, requirements and the application itself can be found at www.gtrcf.org.
In addition to the scholarships awarded through the GTRCF, there are many other local scholarships available. Students are encouraged to visit the high school counselors office for more information. You can also access a list at www.michigancollegeplanning.com.
Once a student has been accepted to a college there are additional scholarships available. Students are encouraged to get their student portal set up as soon as they’re accepted. Visit the financial aid portion of the website to search for scholarships that might be a fit.
Many colleges in Michigan have scholarship competitions that award full-ride scholarships. Make sure that you check your schools for details and deadlines.
Don’t be fooled by scholarship scams! You should never be required to pay a submission or registration fee to apply for a scholarship. Scholarships make college more affordable and reduce the student debt burden.
If students take on the scholarship search as a part-time job, it can turn out to be helpful in making college more affordable. There are many success stories in our area.
One includes a local family who tracked the time they spent searching and applying for scholarships. Mom helped search for scholarships that were a good fit and the student wrote essays and filled out the scholarship applications. They spent about 100 hours over the course of the year working on this. He was awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships.
Get help from a college funding adviser. Michigan College Planning helps navigate the financial aid process from start to finish, including creating a clear plan. Our services include preparing you now to optimize your financial aid eligibility for your student’s college years. We are happy to help! Contact us for a complimentary college funding consultation.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshop to learn more about the application process and how to become what colleges want. Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or https://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/for locations and dates.
The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college. If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.