Summertime in Northern Michigan is here, and college-bound families around the area are wondering what their students should be doing to ensure they get into the college of their dreams.
If you have a soon-to-be college Freshman, this summer will be a critical time to create your detailed college funding plan for the next four years. For many families, this will include taking out loans.
The two biggest federal loans available are the Direct Subsidized and Unsubsidized student loans. Traditionally, these are the two most common forms of federal student loans made available to undergraduate students. Colleges determine the actual amount of loan eligibility each academic year, but there are also federal loan limits for each type of student loan.
Direct Subsidized Loans are available to students who demonstrate financial need. They do not accrue interest while students are attending a college or university at least half-time and during their grace period and other periods of deferment. Interest will begin upon repayment of these loans which is generally 6 months after graduation or if you are no longer enrolled in classes at least half-time.
Direct Unsubsidized Loans are not based on financial need and they do accrue interest while you are in school and during deferment. The current-year interest rate on both Direct Subsidized and Unsubsidized Loans changes every year on July 1, but once you take out a loan, it is locked in at that year’s interest rate. The interest rate is set by Congress and is based on the 10-year Treasury note.
Federal student loan interest rates will be rising for 2021-2022 from 2.75% to 3.734%. The increase wasn’t a surprise, since the rates for the current academic year marked a historic low. The new rates are for loans first disbursed on or after July 1, 2021, and before June 30, 2022.
The new rates for Direct Unsubsidized Graduate Loans (loans that graduate students are eligible for) is 5.284% and for Direct PLUS Loans (loans that parents can take out) is 6.284%. Keep in mind that there is a loan fee for each of these loans, which will be taken before disbursement of the funds. The Direct Loan fee is 1.057% and the PLUS fee is 4.228%.
There are annual Loan Limits for Dependent undergraduate students — First year $5,500 (No more than $3,500 in subsidized loans), Second year $6,500 (No more than $4,500 in subsidized loans), Third and fourth year $7,500 (No more than $5,500 in subsidized loans).
Direct PLUS loans are available to parents of dependent undergraduate students and graduate or professional students to help pay for education expenses not covered by other financial aid. Eligibility is not based on financial need, but a credit check is required.
If you are a dependent student whose parents are ineligible for a Direct PLUS Loan, you may be able to receive additional Unsubsidized loan funds. Check in with your college Financial Aid Office for more information.
To apply for any student loan, you must fill out a FAFSA each year. Whether you are headed to college in the fall for the first time or starting your senior year of high school, be sure to apply for federal financial aid as early as possible. The FAFSA is available on Oct. 1 each year. For more resources and help, be sure to contact your college or universities financial aid department or Michigan College Planning.
For rising Juniors and Seniors, the college preparation process can be overwhelming. Now is a great time to work on the summer to-do list:
- Create your account at commonapp.org — more than 900 schools use this site for applications, commonapp opens on Aug. 1.
- Make your list of colleges
- Sign up for campus visits/virtual tours
- Explore possible majors — mynextmove.org, sokanu.com and youscience.com have great resources to help
- Take the SAT/ACT — there are dates available this summer
- Start researching scholarships
- Get summer experience
- Brainstorm personal essay ideas
- Begin financial planning
- Get your FSA ID
- Narrow your list of colleges
- Request recommendation letters
- Make an activities/honors list
- Draft your personal essay
- Create application account(s)
- Know admissions deadlines
For most families, college planning is one of the largest wealth transfers they will face, yet it often is not given the financial planning required.
