Now that the school year is in full gear, many families are turning their attention to college planning — and are wondering if they are on track in the process. Due to the continuing changes in college planning it is very important to stay in touch with your colleges of choice to insure you meet critical deadlines.
High school seniors should be working on their applications. Check each school to determine the application deadline as well as which application is required. There are now more than 950 colleges nationwide that utilize the Common App — which can be found at www.commonapp.org. Colleges that require their own application will provide a link on their website to complete the application. Each college provides a list of items that are required to apply — these may include a college-specific essay, letters of recommendation or personal interview.
While many of the schools have decided to consider applicants for admission without an SAT and/or ACT score, there is an opportunity to be awarded a higher scholarship if you have taken one of the tests. Local schools have provided the dates for upcoming SAT and/or ACT tests in school. In addition, there are several dates being offered in Northern Michigan for both of the tests outside of school — you can find the schedule and register for the tests at www.collegeboard.org or www.act.org.
If a college offers merit-based financial aid, your income is not taken into consideration. Merit-based aid is based solely upon the student’s academic performance — typically measured by the standardized test scores (ACT and SAT) and GPA. Make sure you check the requirements for merit based scholarships — it may make sense for your senior to take the SAT and/or ACT again!
For example, an incoming student attending Central Michigan University next fall with a 29 ACT or 1330-1350 SAT score and a 3.50/4.00 scale HS GPA will be awarded a $5,738 per year scholarship. If that student had received a 1300 on the Spring SAT, there is still time to improve the score. If that same student did not have an ACT and/or SAT score, then the scholarship that GPA would be $3,188.
There are many resources available to help improve your standardized test score — including Khan Academy and private test prep coaches — two local coaches can be found at www.susanabrahamstutoring.com and www.thevarsityscholar.com.
In addition to working on college applications, families with seniors should start getting ready to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) which is available beginning Oct. 1 for the 2022-2023 school year. FAFSA is required for any student that is interested in federal student aid — and it is mandatory to be considered for aid at most colleges. Each student and one parent will need to obtain an FSA ID and password to begin the process. Now is a great time to go to www.fafsa.ed.gov to create the FSA ID and password.
FAFSA and CSS Profile — the application used for many colleges that award institutional aid (including University of Michigan) — utilize information about the parent’s and student’s 2020 income and tax information, assets, number in the family and number going to college to determine need. The FAFSA has a link directly to the IRS known as the IRS retrieval tool, which will transfer tax information to the FAFSA. The following documents will be needed to complete the FAFSA: a copy of your 2020 tax return, W2s, details on child support and other non-taxable income as well as balances of all non-retirement accounts, including the balances of 529 plans for all children in the family and their savings and/or checking accounts. The CSS Profile requires much more financial information — there is a checklist of items needed at collegeboard.org.
It is important to complete the FAFSA as early in October as possible for high school seniors due to the fact that most colleges award their aid in the order the FAFSA is received. There are many colleges that are out of their institutional money by early November.
Financial need-based aid is established from the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of the student. The EFC is the minimum amount a family is expected to be able to pay toward college. Dependent upon the school they choose, the amount the family ends up paying may be quite a bit more than their EFC if federal and institutional aid is not available. Completing the FAFSA is easy — but it is also easy to make errors.
Families should plan to complete the FAFSA — even if they feel they make too much money. Regardless of your income, your student will be able to obtain a Direct Stafford student loan — as a freshman the amount they can borrow is $5,500, a sophomore can get $6,500 and juniors and seniors are eligible for $7,500 each year.
Take advantage of a Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshop to learn more about the FAFSA — this fall there are several options for college planning workshops. We have several virtual workshops scheduled to make it easy to attend from the comfort of your home. You can see the schedule at www.michigancollegeplanning.com and at www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/ Contact our office for more details! Feel free to attend a workshop — even if you are not a TCAPS student.
Michigan College Planning offers a complimentary consultation — so if you would like to schedule an in-person or virtual meeting contact us by phone or email.
