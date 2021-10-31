Have you started planning how you will pay for your high school sophomore’s college yet? It might seem early to have a college funding plan in place if your daughter or son is only 14 or 15. College is less than three years away, and now is the time to start detailed planning. It is never too early, or too late, to plan for college.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the CSS Profile are the core applications for all government and institutional financial aid. Both applications ask for information related to the “base year” of income from two years prior to your student enrolling in college. The FAFSA and CSS Profile consider the base year to be from January of your student’s sophomore year to December of their junior year. In other words, if your student is a sophomore now, the base year for the FAFSA they’ll need to file in October 2023, will be the 2022 income year. Plan now and file early to obtain the most financial aid.
The financial aid process may seem overwhelming. The applications determine your Expected Family Contribution (EFC) using information on parent’s and student’s income and assets, the size of your family, number of students attending college, and age of the oldest parent. If the college your student is applying to requires the CSS Profile you will need to provide additional information including details of your home value and mortgage, value of your retirement accounts, value of your business and much more. These tips may help your student lower their out of pocket cost for college.
- Determine your EFC. The FAFSA4caster is a good starting point for calculating your EFC. If your EFC is lower than the cost of schools you’re considering, plan for a need-based financial aid strategy.
- Educate yourself. Staying up to date on college costs will help determine the maximum you’ll contribute toward college and where it will come from. Determine now if there are lifestyle changes needed, which assets are available to pay for college and if loans are needed which are the best ones for you. Now is a great time to learn which schools offer merit based aid and what GPA and SAT and/or ACT score is needed for the maximum amount of aid.
- Plan now for next year’s income and taxes. If your plan includes selling investments with capital gains (including UTMAs and UGMAs) to help pay for college expenses, do so before the end of 2021. Any capital gains earned in the base year (2022) will be counted by the FAFSA and CSS Profile formulas as income when it comes to determining the student’s need. To avoid this, investments must be sold by the end of 2021.
Strategies for reducing 2022 income will improve financial aid eligibility for your sophomore. If you or your spouse are self-employed, make every attempt to close business and earn income this year, as opposed to postponing it to 2022. Conversely, consider pushing expenses into the 2022 calendar year. If your company typically offers year-end bonuses, ask your employer if you can be paid in December 2021 instead of January 2022.
- Pay off debt. Increase your family cash flow by paying off debt now, before college expenses start.
- Reduce spending. If your college funding plan includes cutting back on lifestyle spending, start now. Saving even $500 a month could add $18,000 to college funds in just 3 years.
- Have your student earn college credits while in high school. Many students graduate from high school with up to 60 college credits. Determine if your student should be taking Advanced Placement (AP) classes, dual enroll at NMC or use Early College as a way to obtain credits. Consult with the college that they plan to attend which path is best for them.
Parents with younger students have even more time to plan and strategize. Take the time now to determine which steps have the most impact on your financial aid opportunities.
- Get help from a college funding advisor. Michigan College Planning helps navigate the financial aid process from start to finish, including creating a clear plan. Our services include preparing you NOW to optimize your financial aid eligibility for your student’s college years. We are happy to help! Contact us for a complimentary college funding consultation.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshop to learn more about the application process and how to become what colleges want. Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or https://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/for locations and dates. The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college. If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.