Many college bound seniors still are waiting to find out if they have been accepted to their school of choice.
With the increased use of Common App — students have been able to apply to many schools with the touch of a button — and schools have seen a significant increase in the number of applications they are receiving. The result is: delayed acceptance decisions.
Seniors have until May 1 to make their final decision — and many have decided to make the decision now, rather than waiting to hear back from all the schools they applied to. If a student was deferred or wait listed, it is important to communicate with the school any updates to the application — including last semester’s grades, any new ACT/SAT scores, new awards or accomplishments, as well as indication of continued interest to attend the college.
For seniors who have made their decision, it is important to monitor emails from the school to make sure deadlines are met. In addition to paying a deposit to the school of their choice, now is the time that many will sign up for orientation and room and meal choices. Most schools provide a survey for housing that will help match students with similar likes and dislikes.
Financial aid packages typically are available now. It is important to go into the student portal and accept or decline the various parts of the financial aid package.
The local scholarships will announce the winners this spring — and there are still many scholarships available to apply to. The process for accepting loans begins at the financial aid portal at their school. In addition to accepting the loan, students will also need to complete loan counseling and the master promissory note — both can be found at www.studentaid.gov.
If your family experienced significant changes to your financial picture, it is appropriate to reach out to the financial aid office to discuss the impact of those changes on your ability to pay for college. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) was completed last fall based on the 2020 tax year. Colleges will work with you if your 2021 tax year was different due to job loss, reduction in pay and other financial changes.
Juniors should be taking the time to prepare for the ACT/SAT that will be administered in April. There are numerous free prep resources available at www.act.org and www.collegeboard.org — including Khan Academy.
Now is also a great time to review the Common App essay prompt and fine tune the application essay. Common App will open August 1, and is now utilized by 980 colleges and universities. The essay is a significant part of the application. It is a maximum of 650 words and is used by schools to learn more about potential students. They want to see context on each student’s background, positive traits that the student could bring to campus, and examples of the student demonstrating those qualities.
College applications also will ask for information on classes taken, grades received, extra-curricular and volunteer activities, work history, leadership capabilities and many additional items. A request for letters of recommendation is common — now is a great time to ask recommenders for a letter. Providing a resume of activities and accomplishments to the recommenders can help provide a more personalized letter.
Many families are traveling for spring break. Take advantage of your travels and visit colleges that may be along the travel route or near the destination.
Campus visits offer students the opportunity to learn more about the schools they may want to attend. In addition to a campus tour, schools will offer presentations from financial aid, admissions and the academic leaders. Colleges also offer virtual tours and presentations — these have really improved over the last couple of years. Many schools track a student’s level of interest — attending virtual and in person tours help indicate interest.
