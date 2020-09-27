The college planning landscape continues to change during this unprecedented year. Many families are feeling behind when it comes to their high school senior and where they are in the college application process. Many colleges are adjusting deadlines and requirements to match all the changes that are occurring.
High school seniors should be working on their applications. Check each school to determine the application deadline as well as which application is required. There are now close to 900 colleges nationwide that utilize the Common App — which can be found at www.commonapp.org. Colleges that require their own application will provide a link on their website to complete the application. Each college provides a list of items that are required to apply — these may include a college specific essay, letters of recommendation or personal interview.
While many of the schools have decided to consider applicants for admission without a SAT and/or ACT score, there is still a requirement for a student to have a score in order to be awarded merit-based scholarships at a majority of colleges. Local schools have provided the dates for upcoming SAT and/or ACT tests in school. In addition, there are several dates being offered in Northern Michigan for both of the tests outside of school — you can find the schedule and register for the tests at www.collegeboard.org or www.act.org.
In addition to working on college applications, families with seniors should start getting ready to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) which is available beginning Oct. 1 for the 2021-2022 school year. FAFSA is required for any student that is interested in federal student aid — and it is mandatory to be considered for aid at most colleges. Each student and one parent will need to obtain an FSA ID and password to begin the process. Now is a great time to go to www.fafsa.ed.gov to create the FSA ID and password.
FAFSA and CSS Profile — the application used for many colleges that award institutional aid (including University of Michigan) — utilize information about the parent’s and student’s 2019 income and tax information, assets, number in the family and number going to college to determine need. The FAFSA has a link directly to the IRS, known as the IRS retrieval tool, that will transfer tax information to the FAFSA.
The following documents will be needed to complete the FAFSA — a copy of your 2019 tax return, W2s, details on child support and other non-taxable income as well as balances of all non-retirement accounts — including the balances of 529 plans for all children in the family and their savings and/or checking accounts.
The CSS Profile requires much more financial information — there is a checklist of items needed at collegeboard.org.
It is important to complete the FAFSA as early in October as possible for high school seniors — because of the fact that most colleges award their aid in the order the FAFSA is received. Many colleges run out of their institutional money by early November.
Financial-need-based aid is established from the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of the student. The EFC is the minimum amount a family is expected to be able to pay toward college. Dependent upon the school they choose, the amount the family ends up paying may be quite a bit more than their EFC if federal and institutional aid is not available.
One of the most common comments received from parents is that their student is on their own, filing their own tax return, and, as a result, they feel the parent’s income and assets should not be considered in the EFC calculation.
For a student to be considered an independent student, they would need to be one of the following: 24 years old, married, have a dependent they are more than 50 percent financially responsible for, a ward of the state, a veteran, completed undergraduate degree and working on an advanced degree, or both parents would have to be deceased. Therefore, most college students are considered a dependent student — and parent’s information will be required to complete the FAFSA.
Families should plan to complete the FAFSA — even if they feel they make too much money. Regardless of your income, your student will be able to obtain a Direct Stafford student loan — as a freshman the amount they can borrow is $5,500, a sophomore can get $6,500 and juniors and seniors are eligible for $7,500 each year.
If a college offers merit-based financial aid, your income is not taken into consideration. Merit-based aid is based solely on the student’s academic performance — typically measured by the standardized test scores (ACT and SAT) and GPA. Make sure you check the requirements for merit-based scholarships — it may make sense for your senior to take the SAT and/or ACT again!
For example, an incoming student attending Michigan Technological University next fall with a 30 ACT or 1370 SAT score and a 3.90/4.00 scale HS GPA will be awarded a $5,500-per-year scholarship. Your senior also can compete for The Leading Scholar Award. It is awarded competitively to high school seniors with exemplary leadership attributes and outstanding scholarly achievement. Student application and essay response is due by October 15; nominators have until Oct. 17 to submit their recommendation. Test scores are not needed to apply for this scholarship. Winners will receive full-time tuition, room and board, and a $1,000-per-year towards additional expenses.
Completing the FAFSA is easy — but it is also easy to make errors. Take advantage of a Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshop to learn more about the FAFSA — this fall there are several options for college planning workshops. We are holding some workshops in schools adhering to the State guidelines and we have several virtual workshops on the schedule. You can see the schedule at www.michigancollegeplanning.com and at www.tcaps.net/programs/leap.
Contact our office for more details. Michigan College Planning offers a complimentary consultation — so if you would like to schedule an in-person or virtual meeting, contact us by phone or email.
