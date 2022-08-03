There are a lot of things happening in August for college-bound students. High school seniors can now apply to close to 1,000 colleges through Common App at commonapp.org. The 2023-2024 application is officially open.
It is important to note which schools utilize Common App and which use their own online application. Common App provides a basic application used by all schools that accept it. Each school may then require an additional question or essay requirement. Each year the colleges using this form of application increase. Many of the schools have noted that the number of applications they receive has increased as a result of making it so easy for a potential student to apply to many schools with just one application.
Some of the requirements for completing the application include the basic Common App essay: there are seven prompts, and the essay has a limit of 650 words. In addition, most schools ask for letters of recommendation, which are easily requested through the site by putting in the email addresses by school of where you would like to request a letter from.
College freshmen have quite a lot to be working on right now. Most classes will start in late August or early September. This is the month when most fall semester bills are due. It is important for students to log in to their student portal and ensure that they have accepted all the financial aid they plan to take. If the student plans to take the direct loan, they will also need to complete loan entrance counseling as well as sign the Master Promissory Note. The student portal may have a link, or you can access these requirements at studentaid.gov.
Students who still have a gap between what was offered and what is owed will need to determine how to cover that. There are Parent Plus loans available that can be applied for and accessed through the student portal as well as studentaid.gov. This loan will always be in the parent’s name. The payments can be deferred until six months after no longer attending school, or you can make payments along the way.
There are also private loans available that the student can apply for — but will require a co-signer. You have probably been getting many offers in the mail for these. You can also check with your bank to see if they offer them or go to salliemae.com. You will choose between fixed and variable interest rates, as well as if you would like to defer payments or make them while in school. A few years after the student has graduated and made payments, the co-signer will be able to drop off the loan.
While in the student portal, it is recommended that the student also search for any additional scholarship opportunities that they may not have been automatically considered for. Many schools will offer scholarships throughout the school year, so keep checking the site.
Upperclassmen should take the time to make sure they have their classes mapped out to be able to graduate in time. Now is a great time to meet with your academic advisor to ensure that prerequisites are in place so there are no unnecessary delays to your graduation plans. It is also recommended that you talk to the financial aid office, professors and department heads about other opportunities for scholarships, research or grants.
High school juniors can take the time now to prepare for the upcoming PSAT or ACT PLAN. This will be the last practice test prior to taking the official SAT and/or ACT in the spring. There are plenty of resources to help prepare for the tests including Khan Academy, practice tests and local tutors — including Susan Abrahams Tutoring and The Varsity Scholar.
This is also a great time to start researching schools that might be a good fit. Most schools have virtual tour and overview sessions available. This can help you determine which schools you may want to visit to learn more about them.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshops to learn more about how to reduce stress, save time and potentially money during the college planning process. Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or https://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/for locations and dates. The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college.
If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
