There are plenty of things families can be doing to plan for college during this unprecedented time. First and foremost, I hope that all our area families stay safe and healthy — and take advantage of this time together to reconnect.
For seniors, now is the time to make sure you have everything in order for this upcoming Fall.
Review the to-do lists from each college — which will include when to make your deposit, complete your roommate selection questionnaire, choose your meal plan, provide information on your health insurance and many more items. Seniors have until May 1 to decide which college they are attending — if you have already decided this. Make sure you let the schools you aren’t planning on attending know — since that may affect someone who is wait-listed.
There are still plenty of scholarship opportunities available. So take the time to sort through which ones make sense to apply to — and apply. As a reminder from previous columns, there are many sources to search for scholarships, Check the scholarship page at the school your student has been accepted to, inquire about scholarships that may be available through your employer or professional organizations you are involved with, and visit national websites like scholarships.com, petersons.com, fastweb.com, collegeboard.org, unigo.com, chegg.com, cappex.com, goingmerry.com and myscholly.com.
Juniors should be taking advantage of this extra time to prepare for the upcoming ACT and SAT and decide if they are going to take both of the tests. There are plenty of study resources available — including Khan Academy and act.org. There are many online virtual prep courses available as well as local tutors that can meet in person (when we are not social distancing) or on line. Two of the local tutors in the Traverse City area are Susan Abrahams and Sharon Burnor. Susan Abrahams can be found at www.susanabrahamstutoring.com and Sharon Burnor can be reached at www.thevarsityscholar.com. There are other tutors in our area — feel free to contact our office or ask your counselor for more information.
Now is also the time for Juniors to get a jump start on their college application preparation. The essay prompts for the Common App — which is now used by over 800 colleges. The essay itself is to be no longer than 650 words.
The 2020-2021 Common Application Essay Prompts are as follows:
- 1. Some students have a background, identity, interest, or talent that is so meaningful they believe their application would be incomplete without it. If this sounds like you, then please share your story.
- 2. The lessons we take from obstacles we encounter can be fundamental to later success. Recount a time when you faced a challenge, setback, or failure. How did it affect you, and what did you learn from the experience?
- 3. Reflect on a time when you questioned or challenged a belief or idea. What prompted your thinking? What was the outcome?
- 4. Describe a problem you’ve solved or a problem you’d like to solve. It can be an intellectual challenge, a research query, an ethical dilemma — anything that is of personal importance, no matter the scale. Explain its significance to you and what steps you took or could be taken to identify a solution.
- 5. Discuss an accomplishment, event, or realization that sparked a period of personal growth and a new understanding of yourself or others.
- 6. Describe a topic, idea, or concept you find so engaging that it makes you lose all track of time. Why does it captivate you? What or who do you turn to when you want to learn more?
- 7. Share an essay on any topic of your choice. It can be one you’ve already written, one that responds to a different prompt, or one of your own design.
Michigan College Planning is open during these crazy times — if you have questions or concerns we are here for you. Michigan College Planning offers a complimentary consultation — so if you would like to schedule a virtual meeting contact us by phone or email.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshop to learn more about the college planning process, where to find scholarships and how to become what colleges want. Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or https://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/for locations and dates.
The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college.
If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.