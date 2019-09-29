High school seniors are busy finishing their college applications — but there is one other important item that should be on their list — the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
October 1 is the first date that students can file the FAFSA for the 2020-2021 school year.
FAFSA is the starting point for any student that is interested in federal student aid — and it is mandatory to be considered for aid from most colleges. Each student and one parent will need to obtain an FSA ID and password to begin the process. Now is a great time to go to www.fafsa.ed.gov to get the ID. For students that have completed the FAFSA in the past — it would beneficial to login and make sure their FSA ID and password are still working.
FAFSA and CSS Profile — the application used for many private colleges and University of Michigan that award institutional aid — require information on parent’s and student’s 2018 income and tax information, assets, number in the family and number going to college. The FAFSA has a link directly to the IRS known as the IRS retrieval tool, which will transfer tax information to the FAFSA. In order to be prepared to complete the FAFSA now is a great time to gather the necessary documents — a copy of your tax return, W2s, details on child support and other non-taxable income as well as balances of all non-retirement accounts – including the balances of 529 plans for all children in the family and their savings and/or checking accounts. The CSS Profile requires much more financial information — so if your school requires the Profile, make sure to check the list of items needed now to get them in order.
Families should plan to complete the FAFSA — even if they feel they make too much money. Regardless of your income, your student will be able to obtain a Direct Stafford student loan — as a freshman the amount they can borrow is $5,500, a sophomore can get $6,500 and juniors and seniors are eligible for $7,500 each year. In addition, if a college offers merit based financial aid — it doesn’t matter how much parents earn. Merit based aid is based solely upon the student’s academic performance — typically measured by the standardized test scores (ACT and SAT) and GPA. Make sure you check the requirements for merit based scholarships — it may make sense for your senior to take the SAT and/or ACT again!
For example, an incoming student attending Central Michigan University next fall with a 33 ACT or 1450 SAT score and a 3.90/4.00 scale HS GPA will be awarded a scholarship that covers 75% of the cost of tuition — valued at up to $9,383 per year/$38,295 for four years. All students must live on campus for two years. In your first year, as long as you’re enrolled full-time (12 credits fall/spring), and you earn 30 credit hours over the academic year (summer included), you’ll keep your merit scholarship for your second year.
Your senior may also qualify to compete for the Centralis Scholar Award — which covers 100 percent of tuition (up to 33 credit hours per year), fees, room and board, and $5,000 to study away. The winners are also granted admission to the CMU Honors Program. There are up to 20 awarded annually, and the requirements to qualify for the competition are a minimum 3.70 GPA and 1260 SAT (or 27 ACT)
It is important to complete the FAFSA as early in October as possible for high school seniors due to the fact that most colleges award their aid in the order the FAFSA is received. There are many colleges that are out of their institutional money by early November.
Financial need based aid is based solely the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of the student. The EFC is the minimum amount a family is expected to be able to pay toward college. Based upon the school they choose, the amount the family ends up paying may be quite a bit more than their EFC if federal and institutional aid isn’t available.
One of the most common comments received from parents is that their student is on their own, filing their own tax return, and, as a result, they feel the parent’s income and assets shouldn’t be considered in the EFC calculation. In order for a student to be considered an independent student they would need to be one of the following: 24 years old, married, have a dependent they are more than fifty percent financially responsible for, a ward of the state, a veteran, completed undergraduate degree and working on an advanced degree or both parents would have to be deceased. Therefore, most college students are considered a dependent student — and parent’s information will be required to complete the FAFSA.
Completing the FAFSA is easy — but it is also easy to make errors. Take advantage of a Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshop to learn more about the FAFSA — there are many free workshops scheduled in the area.
Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or https://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/for locations and dates. The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college. If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
