The Department of Education is getting ready to release a new, streamlined Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) later this year, and a draft of the updated form is available for public comment. The changes will impact everyone, including both current and future college students.
Congress passed the FAFSA Simplification Act in 2020, which aims to reduce the number of questions on the application and make Pell Grants and other federal aid more accessible. There have been several changes to the FAFSA since the Act — but the 2024-25 version appears to have the most significant changes.
The changes required by the FAFSA Simplification Act are — by and large — positive. They include a decrease in the complexity and number of questions asked, the increase in the income protection allowance, expansion of Pell Grant eligibility and outside contributions no longer being treated as the student’s untaxed income, to name a few. However, some of the changes will have an adverse effect on families and may reduce aid eligibility, such as the elimination of the discount for multiple students in college at the same time.
The new application is scheduled to roll out for the 2024-25 school year on Dec. 1 of this year — delaying the typical application and financial aid package cycle, which usually begins with the opening of the FAFSA on Oct. 1. Because the FAFSA is required for some grant and scholarship programs, keeping track of deadlines established by colleges and other grant and scholarship providers will be important. The FAFSA is a student’s ticket to obtaining grants, work-study, low-interest student loans and some scholarships.
One of the biggest changes is that the Expected Family Contribution becomes Student Aid Index. Previously, one of the primary purposes of the FAFSA was to determine your Expected Family Contribution (EFC), the estimated amount you and your family could pay per year. The number gave your school and federal aid administrators an idea of how much financial support you were eligible for.
The student aid index (SAI) will serve the same purpose, but use a different formula. Unlike the EFC, the SAI will not include the number of family members in college as part of the calculation. Your SAI could be negative, down to a minimum of -$1,500. Students with an SAI between $0 and -$1,500 will qualify for the maximum Pell Grant, which is $7,395 for the 2023-24 school year.
Along with changing who is eligible to receive Pell Grants, the new FAFSA changes how Pell Grant amounts are calculated. Aid administrators currently use a table that considers your EFC and cost of attendance to determine the size of your Pell Grant. If your SAI is smaller than the maximum Pell Grant amount, you may qualify for a smaller grant.
If your SAI is greater than the maximum Pell Grant amount, you may still qualify for the minimum amount depending on your family size, adjusted gross income and poverty guidelines. The smallest Pell Grant amount was $750 for full-time students for the 2023-24 school year.
The parent who completes the FAFSA is changing for divorced or separated parents. Previously, the parent the student lived with the most in the last calendar year was included in the FAFSA. Starting with the 2024-2025 FAFSA, the parent who provided the most financial support must complete the application.
Perhaps the most significant change is the Expected Family Contribution (EFC), which will soon be called the Student Aid Index (SAI), will no longer be divided by the number of students a family has in college. What does that mean for families? If your EFC was $20,000 last year, the amount was divided by the number of students enrolled in college — if you have two children attending college, your EFC was $10,000 per student. In the future, your SAI will be $20,000 per student.
Previously, the net worth of a family farm or a small business with fewer than 100 employees was not required. Starting this year, the net worth of each will be part of the FAFSA calculation.
Currently, families are supposed to report “money received or paid” from others on the student’s behalf on the FAFSA. Beginning in 2023 gifts will not face any financial consequences, meaning this form of untaxed income will no longer be considered in the EFC (SAI). Outside financial support to help pay college costs will no longer jeopardize a student’s chances for need-based financial aid.
Keep in mind that this is only the case if the amendments go into effect for the 2023 FAFSA. If another delay in implementation occurs, any non-parent contributions toward college costs will continue to be assessed as the student’s untaxed income.
It is important for current and prospective college students and their families to understand how these changes will impact their aid eligibility and plan accordingly. Choose to be proactive rather than reactive by seeking guidance from high school counselors, financial aid offices, independent educational consultants and other professionals who specialize in college planning and funding.
Michigan College Planning has a webinar available to cover the most common questions when it comes to college planning. Take advantage of the webinar to learn more about how to reduce stress, save time and potentially money during the college planning process. We will include the changes to the financial aid process in our webinars throughout the year. The webinars are informative and include steps you can take right now to ensure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college.
