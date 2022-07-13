Most college students will be receiving notification of their fall semester bill this month. Many colleges are just now finalizing their costs for the 2022-2023 school year. The financial aid received covers the difference between what a school costs to attend and the amount a family will pay from their own money. The financial aid offered is a combination of scholarships, grants, fellowships, federal work-study jobs, tuition reductions or discounts — in addition to student and parent loans.
There are two types of financial aid: self-help and gift. Self-help aid comes in the form of student loans, parent loans, Federal Work Study Programs and campus employment. The money from self-help aid can be earned through working or it can be borrowed and paid back.
Gift aid does not need to be paid back, and it can include scholarships, tuition discounts, tuition waivers, grants and endowment awards. Gift aid can come from the federal or state government, the college or private donors. The government allocates federal financial aid funds to the colleges and then they are responsible for the distribution of the federal funds to the students. Additional grants and scholarships are offered by colleges to encourage students to attend their school and are offered to students based on merit or financial need.
The Pell and Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants (FSEOG) are federally sponsored and administered by the financial aid office. They are need-based aid programs designed for lower income families. Some states also offer grant programs, and some also require a student to have a minimum grade point average. The Michigan Competitive Scholarship requires a minimum 1200 on the SAT and a student must demonstrate financial need to qualify.
The State of Michigan offers the Tuition Incentive Program (TIP) which has two phases. Phase I schools cover the tuition for the first two years of college, Phase II offers an additional $2,000 maximum once a student has earned 56 transferable credit hours.
There are also scholarships awarded by private scholarships. Private scholarships can come from various sources including corporations, nonprofits, research institutions, religious or fraternal organizations and national societies. Locally the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation (www.gtrcf.org) gave away close to $400,000 this year. There are many websites available to help students locate and apply for these scholarships. We had a student win over $100,000 from private scholarships.
The federal government and colleges decide ‘need’ by factoring in the total cost of attendance, minus what they estimate the family can pay towards school expenses. A federally mandated formula is used to make this calculation, which mainly uses the family’s income and assets. The Federal Methodology (FM) formula uses information from the completed Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to figure the Expected Family Contribution (EFC). To figure out a student’s need, the EFC is subtracted from the total cost of attendance (COA – EFC = Need). The EFC will remain the same across institutions and the only change will be each school’s cost of attendance, so if a school is more expensive this will lead to a higher need for the student.
Most merit-based programs do not consider the EFC when determining eligibility. There are many ways to qualify for merit-based aid including academic, athletic, artistic, etc. and are given to students who have a special characteristic, skill, talent or ability. Many schools have the requirements needed for the academic based scholarships on their website — they typically look at GPA and ACT and/or SAT scores. It may be worth it to have your student take the test again if it could lead to a higher scholarship amount. Merit based aid does not consider the EFC, so it is not true that families won’t be considered if they make too much money.
It is important to remember that you must reapply for aid each year. The FAFSA will open up again Oct. 1 — and for the 2023-2024 school year the 2021 tax return will be used to determine your EFC.
It is important to remember that you must reapply for aid each year. The FAFSA will open up again Oct. 1 — and for the 2023-2024 school year the 2021 tax return will be used to determine your EFC.
