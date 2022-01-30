College-bound families should be working on many things this winter. Now is a great time to put together a timeline for the remainder of the school year to continue progress toward college. We will cover the highlights for each grade to help with the planning.
The Class of 2022 are receiving letters of acceptance — and maybe some deferral or waitlist notifications. The letters of acceptance may include the financial aid package that is offered — or that may be coming later. It is helpful to put together a cost comparison of each school to help determine what the out-of-pocket cost will be — remember to consider the cost for 4 years of college along with inflation. You have until May 1 to decide which school you plan to attend.
If you have been deferred or put on a waitlist, it is important to communicate with the school. It will want your most recent grades as soon as they are posted. In addition, provide any new information about your accomplishments that were not on your application.
Once you have been accepted at a school, it is important to set up your student portal and review all correspondence. Schools will communicate information about deposits, orientation, deadlines and other details via email and the portal. There are often other scholarships and grants available that you can apply for once you have been accepted.
Many private scholarships are open for applications at this time. The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation scholarships are now available — and most of the deadlines are March 1. The applications, along with the requirements for each scholarship, can be found at www.gtrcf.org. There are also many other local scholarships that can be found at each of the organization’s websites. Make sure you visit your counseling office to learn about more opportunities, and feel free to visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com for more scholarship information.
The Class of 2023 has much to plan for this year. The Common App (which is used by close to 1,000 colleges) soon will announce the application essay prompt. Make sure you get the list of prompts and work with your English teacher this semester to complete your essay and get feedback.
The ACT and/or SAT will be taken this spring — now is a great time to use the results of the PLAN and/or PSAT that you took this past Fall to prepare for the exam. There are many free tools available to help improve your score in addition to assistance you receive in your classes. For students who feel they could benefit from additional one-on-one coaching, there are some great local coaches — including Susan Abrahams at www.susanabrahamstutoring.com and Sharon Burnor at www.thevarsityscholar.com.
Now is a great time to attend virtual tours of schools that you may be interested in attending. Once you narrow down your list, take a look at attending in-person tours. The tours will include presentations from admissions, financial aid, academic heads and current students. This is a great opportunity to see if the school is a fit for your student.
The Common App will open on Aug. 1.
Many schools that use their own applications will be available in early summer. Many schools request letters of recommendation — so this spring it would be helpful to start talking to teachers, counselors, principals, employers, pastors and others to request a letter from them.
High school Freshmen and Sophomores can be working on becoming what colleges want.
Colleges utilize the following information to determine admissibility — GPA, ACT and/or SAT scores, rigor of courses, extracurricular activities, volunteer history, level of interest, leadership capabilities, work experience, application essay and letters or recommendations — in addition to other items based upon the school.
