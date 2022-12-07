This time of year many high school seniors are receiving notification about their application status. The best news to receive is that you have been accepted. Some may be receiving notice that they have been deferred or wait-listed. It is important to keep in mind that doesn’t mean you have been rejected — the college may want to wait to see your first semester grades or are waiting to see who is applying in the regular decision group.
It is important to communicate with the school that you are still interested in attending — and provide to them any new information that may help them make a positive decision. It may be helpful to attend a campus tour and speak with an admissions counselor.
For those that have received their acceptance, now is the time to determine which school will be the best fit — academically, financially and socially. The initial acceptance letter will typically include any merit based financial aid. You may not see the entire financial aid offer until next year, once they have had a chance to review your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Now is a great time to start searching for scholarship opportunities. Most colleges have a scholarship portal that is open to accepted students. Pay particular attention to the deadlines and requirements to be considered for the scholarships.
Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s scholarships will be open for applications beginning Jan. 15, 2023. You can visit www.gtrcf.org now to get details about scholarships and the application process.
Make sure to visit your high school counselor office for information on other local scholarships that are available. There are many websites that help you get matched to scholarships — including fastweb.com, Unigo.com, collegeboard.org, myscholly.com, petersons.com, scholarshipowl.com, scholarships.com and collegeexpress.com.
There are also many resources available to help students determine a career path that may be suitable for them. Sokanu.com and mynextmove.org are two websites that allow students to put in their interests. Students are then matched with a list that include details about the careers, job outlook, income and descriptions of what personality and skills are needed to be successful. Locally, Newton’s Road Career Investigator is a great tool to explore possible career matches. Visit newtonsroad.org for more information.
High school juniors will be receiving their PSAT scores shortly. Once received, it is suggested to take the results and utilize Khan Academy to work on areas that may need some improvement. There are many opportunities to take the SAT and/or ACT. Many schools are utilizing the scores again, so it may be helpful to take the test more than once to improve your scores and increase your chances of college admission as well as merit scholarships.
The Common App essay prompts will be announced in January. It will be helpful to start working on your essay and ask for feedback from your English teacher. Keep in mind that the essay is a way for the admissions staff to determine if you will be a fit for their school.
During your junior year it is also helpful to schedule your college visits. Many students find it helpful to attend a virtual tour and admission session to determine which schools they would then like to visit in person. Many colleges have started sending their admissions staff back out to visit high school campuses. So make sure you check with the counseling office for upcoming visits.
College visits help determine if the school is a good fit, does if offer the desired program, what are the requirements for admission, is it affordable and what are the chances of acceptance. Campus visits typically include a presentation that includes admissions, financial aid and department heads. Prospective students will also be offered a campus tour conducted by a current student that can help them learn more about the college.
Please contact our office with any questions you may have. We will be hosting college planning workshops at the local schools again after the first of the year. In the meantime we have put together other resources to help families virtually. Contact our office for more details.
