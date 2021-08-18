TRAVERSE CITY — Venture North Funding and Development received a $70,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
The USDA award is through the Rural Business Development Grant program.
Venture North plans to use the grant money “to hire more technical assistance contractors to provide free consulting services to businesses and connect them with the appropriate resources,” according to a release.
“We are delighted to build on the high bar set by Venture North in administering the Regional Resiliency Program,” Michigan Rural Development Area Director Shelly Collins said in the release. “Venture North worked with several partners to secure over $1 million through grants and donations and converted that generous giving into over 300 grants to businesses with nine or fewer employees. The results speak for themselves. Over 97 percent of the businesses are operating today.
“The grant recipients rated the program a 9.6 out of 10 for effectiveness and simplicity and the unsolicited positive testimonials are remarkable. This grant enables Venture North and small businesses in 10 counties to continue the momentum with other forms of financial support which, of course, will benefit communities throughout the area.”
Venture North President Laura Galbraith said the grant money will help the organization “determine the readiness of small businesses to take advantage of their loan funds” to help communities in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska. Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
“Our first question in considering a loan to a small business is how will the growth and development of the business support the well-being of communities,” Galbraith said in the release. “That is why we have loaned funds for early childhood education, day care, technology development, broadband expansion, job creation, tourism, arts and culture and much more.
“We need to continue to build relationships, trust and understanding so that we can put our capital to work to achieve the greatest results. This grant will provide crucial support to both build those relationships and deploy our loan funds so everyone wins.”
“We could not be more appreciative for this USDA Rural Development grant that will enable Venture North to ramp up efforts to stabilize and grow the economic base in our communities,” Rotary Charities of Traverse City CEO and Venture North board member Sakura Takano said in the release. “Rotary Charities is helping communities access relevant systems and approaches to leverage new resources and attain their goals for well-being.”
Small businesses can learn more about Venture North and business support loans by contacting the organization via email (info@venturenorthfunding.org) or phone (231-995-7115).
