From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Venture North Funding & Development received a $50,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation.
The grant is earmarked to expand Venture North’s Professional Service Provider Program to additional businesses in Venture North’s 10-county service area.
The program offers matching dollars for “key professional services such as legal assistance, accounting and bookkeeping work, human resources and advertising and marketing services,” according to a release from Venture North.
The first year of the program saw 20 different Venture North clients provide nearly $55,000 in professional services.
Ten clients received accounting/bookkeeping services, five received legal assistance and five received marketing/advertising tools.
More than half of those were funded by grant money.
This is not the first Consumers Energy Foundation grant to Venture North. The foundation awarded a three-year, $90,000 grant for Venture North’s Continuum of Capital Campaign to establish a business loan fund.
More information on Venture North programs and services is available at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
