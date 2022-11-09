GRAND RAPIDS — Venture North Funding and Development will be part of the Council of Michigan Foundations’ annual conference in Grand Rapids Nov. 14-16.
“Saving Jobs and Hometowns: A Case Study in New Partnerships for Community Development” is the title of a Nov. 15 presentation at the conference on the interaction between philanthropy and a commercial development financial institution (CDFI) like Venture North.
The session was selected by Council of Michigan Foundations member volunteers from more than 50 proposals, according to a release from Venture North.
“What made this session stand out was the innovative partnership and collaboration opportunities that CMF members would be excited to learn more about especially given the entities that worked to address a critical community need,” Andrea Judd-Shurmur, CMF’s director of learning services, said in the release.
“We feel so fortunate to be chosen from the Council of Michigan Foundations CMF member volunteers,” Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith said in an email. “CMF is such a well respected organization that strengthens and supports philanthropy across the state of Michigan. We hope our presentation highlights the economic and community impact that collaboration (between multiple organizations — philanthropy, government, and CDFIs) can truly make in a rural community.
There are six panelists for the session:
- Galbraith
- Jody Hayden, co-owner of Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate in Empire
- Carolyn Bloodworth, Consumers Energy Foundation’s secretary/treasurer
- Brandon Fewins, USDA Rural Development of Michigan director
- Kelly Murdock, owner of Community Research Services LLC
- Laura Trudeau, principal at Trudeau Consulting LLC and Venture North board member
The panelists are scheduled to address the conference during the Nov. 15 breakout session scheduled from 4:15-5:30 p.m.
Among the topics the panel will discuss is how Venture North prioritizes businesses in areas of economic distress in 10 counties of northern Michigan. Bloodworth said in a release that this has helped to “retain the economic vitality of some of these really small communities.”
“The presentation will highlight our private/public partnership,” Galbraith said in an email. “Venture North is able to provide affordable loans, mini grants for professional services, and professional business coaching & consulting because of these governmental and philanthropic investments. The presentation should inspire others to consider this model to help address underserved communities and individuals.”
Venture North’s Regional Resiliency Program began in May 2020 with a $200,000 gift from the Consumers Energy Foundation. More than 30 organizations and individuals round up donating or making grants to allow Venture North to provide more than 300 grants of up to $5,000 to companies with nine or fewer employees.
As previously reported in the Record-Eagle, Venture North made a total of $1 million in loans to small businesses in the first five months of 2022 — more than the organization has made in any single year from 2018 through 2021.
The 50th CMF annual conference begins with workshops and a community celebration on Nov. 14.
The bulk of the conference — including breakfast, luncheon and dinner keynotes — are scheduled for Nov. 15. The Venture North breakout session isn’t the only one with local connections either.
- Tom Peters, a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, will speak about Traditional Family Binesiwegiizhig during the “Learning about Environmental Stewardship from Indigenous Leaders” session at 9:45 a.m.
- Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Communications Manager Kristina Pepelko will speak at the “Where Do We Stand? Sharing Communications Metrics to Establish Benchmarks” session at 9:45 a.m.
- “Examining a Place-Based Systems Change Approach” at 11:30 a.m. features Freya Bradford, Director of Systems Change & Learning at Rotary Charities of Traverse City; Mary Clulo, Chairperson of Operating Committee Northwest Food Coalition; Ashley Halladay-Schmandt, Director of Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness; Emily Llore, Director of Community Health Assessment and Improvement Planning for Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region; and Taylor Moore, Food Rescue Manager for Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan.
- Rotary Charities of Traverse City CEO Sakura Takano is one of the speakers at “Leveraging Investment Tools to Support Affordable Housing in Smaller Communities” at 11:30 a.m. Takano is also part of the “50 Ways to Effectively Support Your Nonprofit Partners” session at 4:15 p.m.
- Sarah Lucas, the Deputy Director for the Office of Rural Development for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, will be part of the “Investing in Change for Rural Michigan” session at 4:15 p.m. Lucas is the former Community Development Director for Networks Northwest and a Record-Eagle columnist.
- Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities Deputy Director Meghan McDermott is part of the “Promoting Health Through an Equitable Food System” session Nov. 15 at 11:15 a.m.
- “The Crisis in Local News – Efforts to Bolster Journalism, Democracy and Communities” Nov. 15 at 11:15 features Traverse City Record-Eagle Publisher Paul Heidbreder; Steven Wade, Vice President Community Impact at the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation; and KHN Regional Editor Nathan Payne, former Record-Eagle executive editor.
