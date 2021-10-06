From Staff Reports
DETROIT — Venture North Funding and Development and the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance were two of seven Michigan organizations to receive grants from the DTE Energy Foundation.
The grants are designed “to spur economic development and job creation across the state,” according to a release from DTE Energy.
“The economic strain our state has experienced over the past year has tremendously impacted so many Michiganders,” DTE Foundation President Lynette Dowler said in the release. “Our partners will use these grants to improve the economic wellbeing and quality of life for communities by building local wealth, diversifying the economy, and creating and retaining jobs.
“Each of these organizations work hand in glove with their communities to meet the direct economic needs in their regions, and this support will help them continue to create a stronger more resilient Michigan.”
Venture North Funding and Development received a $120,000 grant from the foundation.
“This grant will be used for general operations to provide business support services to underserved entrepreneurs and small businesses through one-on-one business consultation and targeted marketing and outreach over the next two years,” according to the release. “The funds will enable Venture North to increase outreach to underserved populations including business owners who are minorities, low-income, women and veterans. The result will be additional loan capital deployed to these underserved entrepreneurs and small business throughout the 10-county Northwest Michigan region.”
Headquartered in Boyne City, the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance received a grant for $100,000.
“This grant will be used for general operations to support multiple areas of programming, a college internship program and business model competitions,” according to the release. “This support helps to provide day-to-day expertise to companies and communities, which is critical for attracting and retaining work force and community revitalization efforts. With the backing of the DTE Foundation and others, the board of directors and staff can implement a robust economic development work plan throughout Antrim, Charlevoix and Cheboygan counties in northern Michigan.”
Other grant recipients were:
- Ann Arbor Spark Foundation – $200,000
- Detroit Economic Growth Association – $700,000
- Detroit Regional Partnership – $2 million
- Michigan Economic Development Foundation – $100,000
- The Right Place Foundation – $100,000
The DTE Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy. More information is available at www.DTEFoundation.com.
