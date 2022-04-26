Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Momentum '22 special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — Venture North Funding and Development distributed $526,260 in Regional Resiliency Program grants to 126 recipients in 2021.
Venture North in 2021 also loaned $686,508 to 12 local companies, half of them startups and half owned by women. Venture North’s revolving loan program has operated for years, with new loans being made as previous recipients pay back their loans.
“It’s a joy to work at Venture North,” president Laura Galbraith said in a release. “For us, that joy comes from working arm-in-arm with hundreds of small businesses, community leaders, philanthropic interests ranging from private individuals to large foundations and, of course our partners with business, nonprofit organizations and governments at all levels. It’s a great testimonial about what can be done when everyone can honestly share the results and credit.”
“Small businesses are the dominant economic force in northwest Michigan,” Galbraith said in the introductory message in Venture North’s 2021 Year in Review. “We work at the grassroots with businesses in their communities to craft solutions that work.”
Venture North, a 501 ©(3) nonprofit organization, is a certified Community Development Financial Institution that prioritizes helping businesses in economically distressed areas owned by underrepresented populations.
In addition to administering loan and grant programs, Venture North devoted 1,000 hours of staff time in 2021 to help 152 business clients with outsourced professional services.
The Regional Resiliency Program that Venture North has operated since May of 2020 is intended to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Venture North awarded grants to 177 small businesses in 2020 and 126 in 2021. Many of the grants were funded through a $450,000 award from the Consumers Energy Foundation. About 95 percent of the businesses that received grants still are operating.
The program in 2021 injected business funding into all 10 of the counties it serves. Businesses in Antrim received $47,000, Benzie $28,500, Charlevoix $20,000, Emmet $50,250, Grand Traverse $83,000, Kalkaska $33,000, Leelanau $73,500, Manistee $57,000, Missaukee $22,500, and Wexford $27,500.
Venture North had three primary sources of revenue in 2021. Philanthropy provided $591,466, federal funding $156,082, and lending fees accounted for $342,329.
Philanthropic donors included the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce, Benzie County Economic Development Corporation, Cadillac Area Community Foundation, CDFI Rapid Response Fund, Cherryland Electric Cooperative, Consumers Energy Foundation, DTE Energy Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, Huntington Bank, Kalkaska County Economic Development Corporation Leelanau Township Community Foundation, Manistee County Community Foundation, Manistee Industrial Development Corporation, Meijer Foundation, Missaukee Area Community Foundation, Opportunity Finance Network, Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, TCF Bank (now Huntington Bank), Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, USDA Rural Development and West Shore Bank.
