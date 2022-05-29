TRAVERSE CITY — It’s been quite a year in five months for Venture North Funding and Development.
A nonprofit commercial lending organization representing 10 northern Michigan counties, Venture North has made $1 million in loans to small businesses in the first five months of 2022 — more than the organization has made in any single year from 2018 through 2021.
“It’s unprecedented for us,” Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith said. “It’s been a very busy year.”
One of the most recent recipients of a loan was Coastline Cycles in Frankfort. Coastline Cycles held a May 17 open house and ribbon cutting at its 1100 Main St. building.
Meg Doby, who co-owns Coastline Cycles with Ethan Przckaza, said it’s hard to measure the impact Venture North had on the opening of the bicycle store.
“Invaluable,” Doby said. “We could not have been able to do it without them. We explored a couple of different funding options, but traditional funding isn’t always looking at business start-ups. Business start-ups are complicated to get funding for and that’s where Venture North came in.
“I can’t say enough good things about them.”
Galbraith said most small businesses get 75-80 percent of the capital they need from traditional lenders. Where Venture North comes in is to make up the funding gap.
“We’re a niche lender,” Galbraith said. “We’re helping entrepreneurs starting a business or expanding a business and need access to non-traditional capital.”
The former was the situation Coastline Cycles was in before reaching out to Venture North. Doby said after meeting with Venture North and hearing about how well the organization was doing in 2022, there was no need to look any further.
“They’re great,” Doby said. “They told us how well things were going when they came to our ribbon-cutting. That means small businesses are getting a chance to start up, to grow or to get stronger. We love hearing about small businesses having a chance to take hold in this area.”
Galbraith said another start-up that benefitted from a Venture North loan is J. Bird Provisions, a fresh food market in Charlevoix.
The organization also helped existing business Grocer’s Daughter in Empire expand by securing funding to purchase a 12-ton container of cacao beans.
Other loans are used to help existing businesses continue to operate, such as when, in late February, Tim Brick announced he had sold the iconic Brick Wheels at 736 E. Eighth St. to Traverse City businessman Andy Weir, president of the Commonwealth Heritage Group and president of the board of trustees at The Pathfinder School. The bicycle and ski business had been in the Brick family for 48 years.
Galbraith said Venture North is close to announcing another similar situation in Benzie County.
“It could also be an existing or family-owned business where the owner is looking to retire,” she said.
There may be other times Venture North steps in when a matching contribution is tied to a state or federal grant, such as when Owl Eye Coffee Roasters received a Match on Main award.
“We’re finding that to be a niche for us,” Galbraith said. “We do the same thing with USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and Michigan Department of Rural and Development grants.”
Galbraith said Venture North’s 2022 loans have gone to five of its 10 counties: Benzie, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Wexford counties. She said the $1 million in loans helped retain 55 jobs and create another 37 more.
Venture North can also be part of future plans, such as in the case of Allie Robinson-Ollila, who opened Blessed Be Tea and Apothecary May 1 in the South Suite at 116 E. Front St. Because the new business doesn’t have a triple sink, it is unable to serve tea by the cup.
Robinson-Ollila said she has already had a two-hour conversation with Galbraith. When she’s ready for the next stage of her business, she plans to return to Venture North for assistance.
“It seems like what they offer is a huge resource that I didn’t know was out there,” Robinson-Ollila said. “It was awesome, really. It was inspiring as a small business.”
When the pandemic began, Venture North played an integral role in assisting small businesses with the Regional Resiliency Program. Galbraith said Venture North distributed $1 million in 2020 and 2021. The last grant distribution came in June 2021.
While the RRP is no more, Galbraith said it allowed Venture North to assist some small businesses on the outskirts of its 10-county reach. She cited Charlevoix and Wexford counties as examples.
“We’ve been able to expand our partnership and outreach in the region,” Galbraith said, later adding, “We didn’t have those relationships and partnerships pre-Regional Resiliency Program and now we do.”
The organization, which Galbraith said has $7 million in funding from various sources, should continue to expand the rest of 2022 and beyond. Galbraith said the organization is working with the USDA and six community foundations in its region.
They’ve already added Annie Olds as business development manager, have three full-time employees and several part-time contractors. The staff at Venture North may also grow because Galbraith said the demand isn’t waning, regionally or nationally.
One projection suggests there will be 17 million new start-up businesses in the nation during 2022.
“Our lending in the first half of 2022 reflects the surge in business start-ups and the pent-up demand during the peak of the COVID pandemic,” Galbraith said in a release announcing the $1 million loan mark. “We welcome the opportunity to capitalize the well-organized plans of all small businesses.
“We had over 30 organizations and individuals donate or make grants to support 300 urgent relief grants through the Regional Resiliency Program,” Galbraith said later in the release. “Now many of those same companies are looking for capital to grow, develop and create jobs.”
