ELK RAPIDS — Al and Elaine Vasquez built their lives around Vasquez Hacienda. Loosely translated from Spanish, the business name means "Vasquez house."
The restaurant, just south of Elk Rapids, has been a major factor in the couple's lives for 45 years. They launched the business in September 1974. It was a huge step up from the small food business they'd previously operated in Elk Rapids.
"We used to have a little place by our house that we called The Taco Hut, that was just strictly takeout food, Mexican food," said Elaine Vasquez.
Al, 74, retired a few years ago. Elaine, 71, doesn't plan to retire anytime soon.
But the Hacienda, 11324 U.S. 31, ended regular hours in October. It hosted a couple of Christmas parties in December. Then the couple locked the doors for good.
"It's been pretty tough the last few years," Elaine said.
Elaine and Al tried to sell the restaurant as a going concern. But there were no takers. Elaine thinks it's partly because the restaurant is so large. It seats 156. The size makes it a challenge to operate, and a challenge to staff, particularly in times like these when there's a workforce shortage.
"We've had it for sale for quite awhile, but it can't seem to sell — just because it's too big," she said.
So they're selling off the fixtures, furniture, equipment and supplies in a four-day sale, scheduled to run this weekend, Friday through Monday, Feb. 21-24. They also have the property itself up for sale.
The family business
"I grew up in the restaurant business," Elaine said.
Her parents owned a restaurant in Elk Rapids called The Rainbow Garden. Elaine's sister took that over, but later sold the property. It now houses Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen.
Vasquez Hacienda underwent a major upgrade just over a decade ago. But the timing turned out to be far from ideal.
"We renovated it back in '07 and '08 — just before the big crash happened," said Elaine. "We added onto the building, we moved the bar from one side to the other, and made a big investment. And then the crash came."
"It was tough for everybody for quite awhile. It (the Great Recession) touched everyone — it doesn't matter who you were or what business you were in, it was going to touch you one way or another."
"We kept going," she said.
"And now finally we're just getting to the point where it's just too hard for us. We're older. We're in our 70s now, and we can't work 50 hours a week. We just decided that — because of the labor force the way it is ... everybody and their brother is looking for help" — it was time to move on.
Economic factors
The restaurant employed between 20 and 25 people each summer.
"In the winter, of course, things would drop off to about half that," said Elaine.
The employees are gone now, the windows dark, the parking lot empty.
"As of the 31st of October, we were closed," Elaine said. "Right after our big Polish dinner. We used to do Polish dinner twice a year — we'd do one in April and one in October.
"I'm Polish and he's Mexican. So that's how that happened."
Al, despite being retired, was helping out now and then at the Hacienda. Elaine was working most every day.
"It's been pretty tough the last few years," said Elaine. "And we just said, you know, we're tired of the stress and ready to be done."
The future
Elaine is ready to leave the restaurant behind. But she isn't ready to leave the workforce.
"I don't think I'm going to retire yet. I don't know what I'm going to do. But it won't be food industry, I don't think. I've got to get away and do something else."
The couple recently welcomed their first two grandchildren into the world.
They've witnessed many changes during their five decades of doing business in Elk Rapids.
"In our little community, everything is growing. There's a lot of new business in town, and a lot of new restaurants in town," Elaine said. "I think we are more a tourist-oriented town. In the summertime the town is booming. And then in the wintertime ... well, you know, even Traverse City slows down to a point."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.