TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Up North Lake & Cottage Show is all about bringing the ‘outside’ in under one roof.
The 2023 event is taking some of the inside back out.
The April 14-16 Up North Lake & Cottage Show will have two outside exhibits at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center this year.
It’s the first time the show has had outside exhibits in its 13 years.
COVID canceled the Lake & Cottage Show in 2020 and 2021. It returned to Traverse City last year.
“We’ll have exhibitors along the sidewalk with an (outdoor) fence exhibitor and a chainsaw artist (displaying wares),” Blue Water Promotions Owner and Show Manager Andrew MacDonald said. “We’ll also have exhibitors on the north side, which is extremely valuable.
“You’re not only along the great walkway from the Civic Center, but you get the traffic going by on Front Street.”
The outside exhibits on the north side of the Civic Center include recreational vehicles, storage containers, mini barns, boats and boat hoists, MacDonald said.
The value of exhibits outside was apparent during the Traverse City Boat Show March 17-19, MacDonald said.
Lakes & Trails Power Sports in Kalkaska had a pontoon for sale outside, despite the chilly mid-March weather.
MacDonald said Lakes & Trails received a call the Monday morning after the Boat Show and sold it that day “just from being parked along Front Street with a sign.”
Whether it’s inside or out, MacDonald said the Lake & Cottage Show promises 140 booths with a little bit of everything including stand up paddleboards, indoor and outdoor furniture, cleaning services, boats, recreation and even construction services.
MacDonald previously said the booths sold out in March, a first for the Up North Lake & Cottage Show.
“We’re very excited for this show because of our exhibitors here,” MacDonald said. “We’ve never had a stronger exhibitor mix than this year.
“We have more variety than we’ve ever had and we’re really excited about it.”
The diversity of the show also means there is something for everyone with one central theme in mind, MacDonald said.
“The public can come and see so many things without having to travel all over the place,” he said. “We’re always pushing for variety.
“The Lake & Cottage Show is all about having fun. It’s about having fun inside the house and it’s about having fun outside the house.”
Hours for the show are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $2 for kids ages 6 to 15 and free to those age 5 and younger.
More information about the Up North Lake & Cottage Show is available at http://www.tccottageshow.com/.
