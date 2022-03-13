TRAVERSE CITY — Anyone working in an ice cream store for any length of time gets asked the same question.
But for siblings Jon Plummer and Becky Mead, the expected answer isn’t the case — despite working at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream for more than 20 years.
“No, I don’t hate ice cream,” Plummer said.
“If we didn’t have 16 flavors, we’d probably get sick of it,” said Mead, whose favorite flavor is Grasshopper. “We always have something different.”
Moomers Homemade Ice Cream has 20 different flavors available for scooping, including 16 in the front display case. New flavors are introduced each year and rotated through.
Plummer said his favorite flavor is a tie between pralines and cream at Moomers and Buffalo tracks ice cream at Oleson’s Food Stores. He said Moomers will also add seasonal flavors like pumpkin in the fall and peppermint around Christmas.
“With the way we make ice cream, we can make any (flavor of) ice cream under the sun,” he said. “Within reason.”
