LANSING — State Sen. Curt VanderWall co-sponsored legislation introduced this week that would direct $1.4 billion to improve Michigan’s food security and invest in rural communities.
“Michigan’s agriculture industry is among the top producers in the nation; it is enormously important that we revitalize our food supply chain, which has been stretched thin by the events of the past two years,” VanderWall, R-Ludington, said in a release.
Senate Bill 885 would invest $350 million in food distribution security and stability grants; $45 million to help operate and expand farm markets; and $15 million to help local food banks purchase fresh produce, dairy products, and meat and seafood products.
The bill also invests in rural development, including: $350 million to support agriculturally beneficial infrastructure projects, $100 million to help communities that did not receive enough federal broadband funding to complete a full-scale installation, and $50 million to assist agricultural operations to meet Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) certifications.
The bill was referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.
