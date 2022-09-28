TRAVERSE CITY — It’s fitting that Terry Vandercook is back working with Networks Northwest.
The Cadillac High School and Davenport University graduate rejoined the organization as its new CEO. His first official day was Monday.
Vandercook previously was chief program officer at Networks Northwest from May 2016 through February 2022.
Networks Northwest offers workforce and economic development along with regional planning services in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
“I believe that for prosperity throughout the region it requires three things,” Vandercook said on his first afternoon as CEO. “Community requires businesses, businesses require talent and talent requires community. It brings the circle all the way back around.
“Networks Northwest has been and will always be one of those organizations in our 10 counties that completes that circle.”
Vandercook left Networks Northwest in February to work with Legacy Labor, an agricultural startup based in Cadillac. Legacy Labor assists farmers and growers throughout the region bring in migrant workers through the U.S. Department of Labor’s H-2A visa program.
When Matt McCauley announced he was leaving Networks Northwest to become the Senior Vice President of Regional Prosperity at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in late August, Vandercook jumped at the chance to return to the organization.
“I’m back in the fold,” he said. “My heart is with this region as a whole and certainly in economic development.”
The Networks Northwest executive committee unanimously approved the hiring of Vandercook at its Sept. 6 meeting.
“We are delighted that Terry will be re-joining Networks Northwest as the next CEO,” Sue Peters, Chief Human Resources Officer at Munson Healthcare and Chair of the Networks Northwest Board, said in a release. “He is enthused to continue the great work of Networks Northwest in being part of this region’s workforce, community, and economic development.”
“I am honored to have been chosen and to serve as the next Chief Executive Officer of Networks Northwest,” Vandercook said in the release announcing his hiring. “I look forward to leading the organization as it continues its long history of collaboration and excellence in workforce, community, and business development across Northwest Lower Michigan.”
Prior to joining Networks Northwest the first time, Vandercook was the business development manager at the MEDC from December 2013 through May 2016. Vandercook served northern Michigan and also Grand Rapids with the MEDC.
Prior to entering the private workforce, Vandercook was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Vandercook retired from the Air Force as a recruiting operations manager in Utah.
Vandercook lives in Manton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.