TRAVERSE CITY — Despite inflation and supply chain issues, the bloom is not off the rose for Valentine’s Day spending this year.
National forecasts by the National Retail Federation and Statista predict United States consumers will spend $23.9 billion to mark Feb. 14, 2022, up from $21.8 billion spent a year ago. That would make the upcoming Valentine’s Day the second-highest spending year on record.
In 2020, right before the global pandemic took hold, American consumers spent $27.4 billion on cards, flowers, candy and jewelry for loved ones and family members.
Kilwins Traverse City franchisee Mary Daily doesn’t need to an algorithm to predict what Valentine’s Day 2022 will bring for retailers and restaurants, even if Feb. 14, 2022 happens to fall on a Monday. Phone calls are much more telling for Mary Daily, who runs the 129 E. Front St. chocolate shop with her husband, Brian.
“We’re seeing that it’s going to be on the uptick,” Mary Daily said on Wednesday after making a batch of peanut and cashew brittle. “We’re already getting calls from people wanting to order out chocolate-dipped strawberries. They’ve very excited.”
Mary Daily said Kilwins Traverse City will dip more than 100 pounds of strawberries into chocolate starting on Feb. 11 all the way through the weekend so it will have enough on hand for Feb. 14.
She said orders for the chocolate-covered strawberries first starting arriving in January.
“That’s a pretty good sign of things to come,” Mary Daily said.
Other businesses, like Becky Thatcher Designs and Cherryland Floral and Gifts, also are predicting a strong Valentine’s Day 2022 for northern Michigan businesses. Just don’t call it a rebound.
Cherryland Floral and Gifts at 1208 S. Garfield Ave. marked its 23rd year in business on Jan. 31. Owner Markelle Burke said her small floral and gift shop had a year to remember in 2021, even with it being so different. A significant increase in online sales certainly contributed to the bottom line.
“Last year was our best year ever,” Burke said. “It was an unusual year because we did not let customers in the store but one at a time, because of COVID. This year we’ve opened the store back up. Every year you expect to go up, but last year was considerably up.”
Cindy Lardie, who handles marketing for Becky Thatcher Designs, said 2021 was a successful one. Becky Thatcher Designs has locations in Traverse City, Glen Arbor and Leland.
“Last summer was a strong summer for us,” Lardie said. “That’s when people felt more fine to travel and move around.”
The timing of a rebuilt and rebranded website in 2021 also couldn’t have come at a better time for the jewelry designer.
“I think we are very fortunate during the pandemic, our online activity really improved, which was exceptional for us,” Lardie said. “People were able to go online and find what they were looking for. That really helped us.”
Sherri Campbell Fenton, managing owner at Black Star Farms, said 2021 was a strong one for her business and beyond. From her seat on the board of Traverse City Tourism, Fenton said “all of northern Michigan experienced a real solid year.”
“We had a great year in 2021,” she said. “People weren’t restricting their spending at all last year. With fewer people traveling out of state or out of the country, they chose to go to a special exclusive space that they haven’t been to before.”
A lot of merchants said Valentine’s Day shopping activity doesn’t begin to pick up until the calendar flips from January, then builds through Feb. 14.
Fenton said Black Star’s Arcturos Dining Series event for Feb. 12 is more than half booked as of Feb. 2, well ahead of the Feb. 9 noon deadline. She said that’s on-par with the 2020 Arcturos event, which featured a five-course dinner paired with a wine from the culinary team at Black Star Farms.
Fenton said health and safety protocols limit the 2022 event to 50 guests inside its Aquarius room, which normally has a capacity of 150.
Other restaurants that may be popular Valentine’s Day date-night spots already have reservation spots spoken for well in advance. Red Ginger’s online booking system shows no tables available for Feb. 12 and a limited number for Feb. 11.
Jewelry, floral and candy shoppers also don’t tend to start coming out en masse until the Chinese New Year begins on Feb. 1.
Lardie said online orders at Becky Thatcher Designs have started to increase and will climb further.
“We’re definitely seeing an uptick for sure and that usually happens as we get closer to Valentine’s Day,” she said.
While Burke expects to sell out of flowers like she usually does on Valentine’s Day, the Feb. 14 on the 2022 calendar may be a little different — because it falls on a Monday and comes a day after the Super Bowl, Burke said.
Valentine’s Day shoppers will spend an average of $175.41 a person, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s up from $164.76 spend per person for Feb. 14, 2021. Per person spending hit $196.31 in 2020.
A survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics for the NRF found the top five gifts consumers planned to give was topped by candy (56 percent) followed by greeting cards (40%), flowers (37%), an evening out (31%) and jewelry (22%).
While consumers are expected to spend freely for Valentine’s Day 2022, inflation and other economic issues may mean there will be a little less bang for the buck.
Cherryland Floral and Gifts still will stock a strong quantity of quality flowers, but the number of different varieties may be a little less than normal.
“Prices have gone extremely higher from the wholesalers,” Burke said. “A lot of it has to do with shipping and growers being short of help.”
Burke said one of the reasons Valentine’s Day 2021 was so successful was because people expanded their gift-giving beyond those inside the same home. Burke said gifts extended from spouses and significant others to people like mothers, grandmothers and friends, because COVID restrictions often prevented face-to-face interaction.
Mary Daily said they saw similar things at Kilwins, which began in Petoskey in 1947 with Don and Katy Kilwin, and now has more than 150 locations in 23 states. Ditto for Becky Thatcher Designs, which has been in business for 39 years.
“Last year we did really well on Valentine’s Day,” Daily said. “Valentine’s with us, people are really giving. They like to show the love on Valentine’s, especially because it’s been a rough couple of years. People are really wanting to give and show their love.”
“It’s a return to people showing that they care,” Lardie said. “We all feel closer to family members and spouses and want to express that.”
