WILLIAMSBURG — KOTI, a recently built vacation rental property, is open to visitors at 5961 Oslo St.
Koti means “home” in Finnish. The 14 residences on the property are fully furnished with Scandinavian designs, according to a release.
Rentals with two or three bedrooms can house up to six guests. They also include a kitchen and laundry area.
Guests can access electric bike rentals for use on the nearby TART Trails.
Learn more about KOTI and make a reservation at kotiexperience.com.
