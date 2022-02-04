WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture invested more than $35 million in 14 Michigan projects.
The $34,353,000 in loans or loan guarantees and $1,145,920 in grants went toward projects in rural Michigan to “keep resources and wealth right at home through job training, business expansion and technical assistance,” according to a release from the USDA.
The Michigan projects were part of $1.4 billion in loans, loan guarantees and grants in rural areas of the nation. Several of the projects receiving help were in northern Michigan, including those with the two largest amounts in the state.
Bayberry Group, Inc., parent company of The Homestead Resort in Glen Arbor, received a loan guarantee for $8.338 million. Ebels Family Center, Inc. in Falmouth received a loan guarantee for $6.6 million.
“These investments will help a variety of businesses across Michigan,” USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins said in the release. “This is a great opportunity for interested individuals and organizations to contact us and see how we can help you to increase rural prosperity.”
“For some time, rural America has been at the mercy of an extraction economy, where resources are taken from rural lands only to create jobs and economic opportunity in urban and suburban areas,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the release. “That’s why USDA is committed to doing what we can to change that extraction economy into a circular economy, where value is added closer to home, so the wealth created in rural areas stays in rural areas.”
Michigan projects received loans or investments in five different programs including:
- Business & Industry CARES Act loans — Konos, Inc., Martin, $5 million; Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC, Clare, $4,024,000; Aircraft Precision Products, Inc., Ithaca, $1.5 million; Fortis Energy Services, Inc., Troy, $5 million
- Business & Industry Loan Guarantees — Bayberry Group, Inc., Glen Arbor, $8,338,000; Black Hawk Adrian, $2,991,000; Ebels Family Center, Inc., Falmouth, $6,600,000
- Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program — Great Lakes Energy Cooperative, Boyne City, $900,000
- Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program — Northern Great Lakes Initiatives, Marquette, $70,920
- Value Added Producer Grants — Gallagher’s Vineyard & Winery Corporation, Cedar, $250,000; Epple Family Farms, LLC, Watervliet, $250,000; Andrew Rupprecht, Lansing, $75,000; Schilling Family Farms, LLC, Eau Claire, $250,000; Thunder Bay Winery, LLC, Alpena, $250,000
The programs are “part of a suite of business and cooperative services that are projected to help create or save more than 50,000 jobs in rural America through investments made in fiscal year 2021,” according to the release.
