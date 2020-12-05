EAST LANSING — Michigan farmers and forest owners must submit an application by Jan. 22 to be eligible for conservation financial assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture.
According to a release from the USDA, the assistance is “available for implementing a wide variety of practices to reduce soil erosion, improve wildlife habitat, protect water quality and manage private forest land.” Some listed conservation practices included “windbreaks, nutrient management plans, cover crops, forest management plans, crop residue and tillage management, animal waste storage facilities and many others.”
Applications received by the deadline will be ranked and considered for funding in fiscal year 2021.
Funding is from the Environmental Quality Incentives Program administered by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
A portion of national conservation funding is targeted to state-level priorities.
Projects receiving assistance must be part of an agricultural or forest operation’s conservation plan. Producers are encouraged to work with local NRCS or conservation district staff before applying.
“Successful applicants enter into a contract with NRCS to implement conservation activities and are reimbursed for a portion of the cost,” the release stated.
More information about conservation assistance is available at local NRCS offices or at www.mi.nrcs.usda.gov.
