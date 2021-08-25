LANSING — Michigan farmers are expected to harvest 18.25 million bushels of apples this year, according to the 126th annual USApple Outlook meeting Aug. 19-20 in Chicago.
The 2021 predicted harvest will be a 17 percent decrease from 2020. The United States Department of Agriculture said Michigan harvested 22 million bushels of apples last year, according to the report.
Nikki Rothwell, fruit educator with Michigan State University Extension’s Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center in Leelanau County, said in a text message that northern Michigan is “in a decent spot.”
Rothwell said there was a big difference with the different types of apples.
“It is by variety,” Rothwell said in a text message. “Some look better than others.”
A freeze earlier this spring is blamed on the decrease of the 2021 Michigan apple crop.
“In late April, a freeze occurred in which some Michigan Apple growing areas experienced nine or more hours in the 20 degrees Fahrenheit range, which was too cold for any of the delicate apple blossoms that had opened at that time,” Michigan Apple Committee Executive Diane Smith said in the release. “Even with frost protection tools and the apple trees’ natural defense mechanisms, some of the fruit was lost.
“However, there will still be plenty of apples for consumers to enjoy this fall.”
Rothwell echoed the sentiment of Smith.
“Farm markets and farmers markets will be at fill capacity,” she said. “We will still have good fruit up here.”
Smith said the USDA estimate is based on several factors including weather and the size of the previous year’s crop, according to the release.
“To make the estimate, growers and other industry experts report on what they are seeing in various regions of the state, then come to a consensus on the crop size estimate,” Smith said in the release.
Michigan has 14.9 million apple trees in commercial production, according to the release. The Michigan trees are on 34,500 total acres on 775 family-run farms.
While the 2021 Michigan apple crop is smaller than the previous year, the state could yield a larger one in 2022.
“When apple trees produce a smaller crop, energy is stored and directed toward production for the next crop,” Smith said in the release. “The industry is hopeful we’ll see a larger crop next year.”
More information on the Michigan Apple Committee is available at MichiganApples.com.
While the Michigan apple forecast decreases, the national numbers are predicting an increase from 2020.
National apple production is expected to exceed 11.1 billion pounds or 265.4 million bushels, according to a USApple analysis of Agriculture Department data. That’s a 2.7 percent increase from the previous year’s harvest of 258.6 million bushels.
The Gala variety accounts for 49.3 million bushels, about 19 percent of the apple market in the U.S., according to a release. Gala was also the top variety in 2020.
The U.S. does have a positive trade balance, according to the release. The U.S. exported 41 million bushels of apples in 2020-21 and imported just 5.2 million bushels, a net export valued at more than $773 million, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.