TRAVERSE CITY — Hagerty will merge with acquisition company Aldel Financial Inc., which will be renamed Hagerty, Inc.
“Hagerty did not sell. We have changed our ownership structure. We’re a much larger company now,” CEO McKeel Hagerty said Wednesday.
“The Hagerty family is still the majority owner and also in control of the business. Brand stays the same, management stays the same, I will remain as CEO. It’s not a sale of the company. It’s a growing-up and diversification of our shareholders.”
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The combined company will be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HGTY.
Based in Traverse City, Hagerty is a leading specialty insurance provider for classic and enthusiast vehicles. It insures more than 2 million vehicles globally. It has partnerships with nine of the top 10 U.S. automotive insurers. It is growing various aspects of its automotive lifestyle businesses, but more than 90 percent of the company’s income is generated by its insurance business.
“I realized this could be the right opportunity,” Hagerty said. “Instead of waiting three to five years and maybe do an IPO ... pull that forward through this type of a transaction.”
“As we started exploring it, we realized this combination of future growth, track record of growth and profit — this was a way to really launch us forward into the future and yet still for the founding families to be the largest shareholders, remain in control of the business, all of that.”
The merger brings new capital to Hagerty, which will allow it to move forward quickly.
“We have just huge amounts of growth happening for our business now and in the next few years,” Hagerty said. “The way our business grows is not just, ‘Oh, we wake up and accidentally find new customers.’ A lot of it is we have contracts that take on new business through the years.”
That growth likely will expand the company’s presence in Traverse City.
“If we added 100 (employees) over the next few years in Traverse City, it wouldn’t surprise me at all,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty currently employs 1,550 people, including 760 in Traverse City. The company also has locations in Ann Arbor; Columbus, Ohio; Golden, Colorado; and Richmond Hill, Ontario.
“We believe this transaction will help to accelerate Hagerty’s many growth opportunities and realize our bold mission to build the best automotive enthusiast brand in the world and save driving and car culture for future generations,” said Hagerty.
“As we look ahead, we are focused on investing in Hagerty’s digital user experience interfaces to support our growing membership base, while we continue to expand our portfolio with highly engaging car events and exciting services like DriveShare by Hagerty and Hagerty Garage + Social clubhouses.”
The transaction values Hagerty at $3.13 billion and provides cash to fuel Hagerty’s strategy to accelerate its digital innovation initiatives.
“Hagerty represented what we were looking for in a partner for Aldel and our stockholders,” Aldel Chairman and CEO Robert I. Kauffman said in a release.
“Hagerty offers a highly differentiated growth story with a large market opportunity. The company also has a proven financial profile with a predictable and consistent revenue model and strong corporate culture and leadership model. We believe our complementary skills and contacts will further accelerate the Hagerty flywheel,” Kauffman said.
The transaction is expected to deliver up to $820 million of gross proceeds to the combined company, including the contribution of up to $116 million of cash held in Aldel’s trust account from its initial public offering in April 2021, assuming no redemptions, the release stated.
Last week, Hagerty launched a partnership with State Farm insurance. Hagerty will manage a new classic car insurance unit that State Farm is launching. When the Hagerty/Aldel merger is finalized this fall, State Farm will become a minority shareholder in the company, Hagerty said.
