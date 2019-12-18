TRAVERSE CITY — United Airlines will fly direct between Cherry Capital Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport next summer.
A 50-passenger United jet will make the non-stop flight daily from June 4 through Aug. 17, according to a release. Last summer, United offered the service just once a week.
United will continue to offer summer seasonal service on a daily basis to both Newark, New Jersey, and Denver, Airport Director Kevin Klein said in a release.
American Airlines last month announced that it would in June begin weekly non-stop summer-only flights between Cherry Capital Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with 76-passenger aircraft. American also will offer weekly non-stop summer flights to Philadelphia International Airport.
“It’s not surprising to see the surge in visitors from the D.C. area and east coast, since the region boasts dune-edged shorelines, wineries and picturesque small towns,” Traverse City Tourism CEO and President Trevor Tkach said in the release. "There are world class sporting and cultural events, and now our acclaimed region can be reached via a robust and convenient flight schedule."
