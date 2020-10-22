LANSING — The Unemployment Insurance Agency began offering telephone appointments for customers seeking one-on-one support, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity.
The telephone appointment option began Oct. 21.
“We’re excited to offer this additional option for customer service,” UIA Director Steve Gray said in the release. “This new scheduling system is another tool to help us ensure continued service to Michigan’s residents who are facing unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Those seeking a phone appointment need to choose a day and time “up to one week in advance” at www.Michigan.gov/uia.
Claimants will receive a call from the UIA customer service line at 866-500-0017. Claimants need to verify their identity over the phone with Social Security and driver’s license/state identification numbers.
Phone appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. The phone appointments are expected to take last a maximum of 20 minutes.
The UIA “expects to schedule up to 800 appointments per day” with this new service.
The release added nearly $25 billion in benefits have been paid to 2.2 million workers in the state since March 15.
According to the release, phone issues for unemployment claims include:
- Filing under the wrong Social Security number
- An inactive claim
- Inability to certify for all weeks needed
- Needing to file a claim with one already filed under that name
- Failure to have a link in MiWAM to file a claim
According to the release, the phone appointments are expected to expand options while UIA offices remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
