LANSING — Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency will reinstate work search requirements for unemployment benefit claimants beginning May 30.
The work search requirement was suspended in March 2020 to help the increased volume of Michiganders facing unemployment due to the pandemic.
To remain eligible for UIA benefits, “claimants must actively seek work and report at least one work search activity for each week they claim benefits,” according to a release. Work search activity could include:
- Submitting a job application
- Interviewing with an employer
- Attending a job fair/employment workshop
More information on work search requirements is available at www.Michigan.gov/uia.
