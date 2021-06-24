LANSING — Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency is offering in-person services at 12 offices beginning June 30.
These in-person services are by appointment-only. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.
Each appointment slot is for 15 minutes from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and appointments can be made a week in advance at www.Michigan.gov/uia.
The Traverse City office at 1209 S. Garfield Ave., Suite C and the Gaylord office at 931 Otsego Ave. are two of the 12 offices accepting appointments for online services.
The other offices are in: Benton Harbor, 401 8th St.; Detroit, 3024 W. Grand Blvd., Suite L-385; Grand Rapids, 3391-A Plainfield Ave., NE; Kalamazoo, 1600 South Burdick St.; Lansing, 5217 Perry Robinson Circle; Marquette, 1498 Odovero Drive, Ste. 2; Muskegon, 2700 Baker St.; Saginaw, 515 N. Washington Ave; Sault Ste. Marie, 1118 East Easterday Ave.; and Sterling Heights, 43015 Hayes Road.
The UIA expects to serve about 900 customers per day in person, according to a release. Appointments are not transferrable.
Customers should bring their driver’s license or photo ID, and any other documents pertinent to the unemployment claim.
The UIA can also be contacted weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 866-500-0017. Online users can also chat online with a Michigan Web Account Manager at the MiWAM home page.
