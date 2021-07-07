TRAVERSE CITY — Tyson Foods Inc. recalled nearly 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products that may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. The bags of chicken, produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service on June 9 learned that two people were sick with listeriosis. Investigation identified three related illnesses, including one death, between April 6 and June 5. Evidence linked the L. monocytogenes to pre-cooked chicken produced by Tyson.
A Tyson release stated, "there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution."
The recalled products were produced at a plant in Dexter, Missouri, the Tyson release stated, and distributed nationwide and to Puerto Rico.
A list of the recalled products and date codes can be viewed at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can, the USDA said, cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.
Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the possibly contaminated food.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service said bags of the recalled product could be stored in consumer and institutional freezers, and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations, at 855-382-3101, the USDA release stated.
