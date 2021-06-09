KALKASKA — Two years worth of Kalkaska Citizen and Business of the Year award recipients were announced on June 8.
The Kalkaska Annual Luncheon scheduled for April 22, 2020 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event would have been the 50th celebration of the Citizen of the Year award.
So the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation announced its 2020 and 2021 winners at a single event.
A special Memorial Award honoring Mike Ascione “for his impact on the Kalkaska community” was also presented, according to a release from GTRCF. Ascione, one of the two co-presidents and co-owners of American Waste died suddenly in November 2020.
The 2021 Business of the Year was McDonald’s, owned by the Holka family. John Roberts was the 2021 Citizen of the Year.
The 2020 Business of the Year was Earth’s Garden, owned by Chris McCool. Patty Cox was the Citizen of the Year for 2020.
“From a nomination phase that’s open to the Kalkaska area public to an awards committee made up of community members, these awards are a community-driven process start to finish,” Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Donor Services Manager Pam Amundsen said in a release. “We are grateful to steward this annual tradition and support the Kalkaska community in the process.”
The 2020 and 2021 award winners will be honored at a community event Aug. 4 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Railroad Square Pavilion.
Cost to attend the Aug. 4 event is $15 and registration is available at www.GTRCF.org. Registration proceeds benefit the Foundation’s Endowment for Kalkaska Area.
The Aug. 4 event is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
