TRAVERSE CITY — Christmas is meant to shared, even in the marketplace.
And so it is in Traverse City where two businesses don’t compete for the same sparkle and spirit of the season — the same dollar and customer — they complement and collaborate with each other.
To the owners of Christmastide and Country Christmas, that sparkle and spirit is meant to be passed on from one generation to the next like an old family recipe, or like a warm winter coat that is handed down from one child to the next. It’s a seasonal sparkle and spirit meant to be shared all year ‘round.
“Country Christmas veterans Bill and Lee Smith have helped me along the way, we are dear friends,” said Kitty Soma, owner of Christmastide, in the Mercato at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. “I used to work for them. I call them Mr. and Mrs. Christmas.”
Lee Smith echoed the sentiment for her longtime friend, Kitty.
“Lovely, lovely person, we love her dearly,” Smith said of Soma.
Christmastide is open all year. Country Christmas, which has been in business for 36 years, typically opens in May (this year it opened on on Oct. 1) and closes for the season on Christmas Eve. Both businesses specialize in hand-crafted, hand-painted items that their owners create.
“What makes Christmastide unique is that I make all the jewelry in the store, some of the ornaments, miniatures and other miscellaneous items,” Soma said. “People love to see things they have never seen before, especially things that make them happy.
“Nobody needs more Christmas ‘stuff,’ but when you see a candy apple ornament that reminds you of your mother, nostalgia takes over. It’s that feeling that cannot be created at will — it just comes to you. That’s what C.S. Lewis calls ‘joy’ — our longing for heaven. That’s what we’re going for.”
Christmastide is a marvelous, miniature wonderland of a gift shop stacked floor to ceiling with a charming collection of Christmas items including ornaments, advent calendars, water lanterns, nutcrackers, cards, sealing wax, puzzles, statutes and figurines and more.
“I love watching people come in and smile,” Soma said. “People ask if I get sick of Christmas, to which I say, ‘how can you be sick of joy, love, sparkle, brotherly love?’
“I feel sorry for people who can’t do this all year. ‘Christmas is too sparkly, said no one, ever!’”
Just over 20 years ago, the former teacher of art, English and home economics started a small business she called “Oh My,” in which she crafted and painted small pins that could be worn on clothing. She still makes and sells those pins in her business.
Then, in 2006, she opened the Grand Traverse Bay Beach Glass Co., in which she crafted artsy items created from beach glass.
After also working for the Smiths at Country Christmas, Soma then opened her own Christmas store — Christmastide — in 2015.
“I figured if Disney and Universal have year-round Christmas stores, it must be a good idea,” she laughed.
She also offers reproductions of longtime local artist Evelyn Shelagowski.
“Evelyn was the first resident to move into the renovated commons,” Soma said. “She is a master artist and still paints. We carry small reproductions of her glorious work. She is a treasure.”
Christmastide also stocks puzzles, especially ones for children and dementia patients.
“Puzzles are very, very good for our dementia population,” Soma said. “They make wonderful gifts.
“It’s been a lot of work and a lot of hours, but oh my, it’s been a lot of fun, too,” Soma said of her Christmas store.
For Lee and Bill Smith, Christmastime hasn’t just been a reason for doing business, it’s been a way of life for nearly four decades.
“It’s just a different atmosphere out here,” Bill Smith said. “You walk in the door, you’re in Christmas. That’s probably why people come back, year after year.
“We’ve been at it so long we’ve watched our (customers) grow. The kids we once served are now grown and we serve them and their kids. It’s been wonderful.”
Lee Smith said the yuletide ambiance of Country Christmas “... is a real smile-maker.”
“From the moment our customers walk in, they’re smiling, they’re cheerful. How can you not be?” she said.
Smith creates and decorates an array of ornaments and other items she and Bill sell in their store.
“People like one-of-a-kind items, they’re popular,” Lee Smith said. “They like things that are handmade. We do a lot of personalizing of our ornaments, too.”
Forested throughout their store are about two dozen artificial trees of varying size and color that display the many ornaments and other objects for sale. Shelves are stocked with Christmas-themed statutes, figurines, nativity scenes and more.
“Our inventory changes so much each year,” said Smith. “There’s always something new, and different, every year — just like it is with Kitty’s store. Christmas is just one of those things that you never outgrow.”
Married 60 years, Bill and Lee sometimes walk through their Country Christmas store located just a few miles west of Traverse City, and reflect on all the people they’ve met over the years.
“We’ve taken pictures with so many of them,” said Bill, who worked in children’s services and assisted with countless adoptions locally before turning his attention to their family business. “We’ve made more friends than we probably can remember.
“Kitty is just a wonderful friend, a real nice person. We’re so happy for her and her store. My wife has been doing this way back before me — she’s been the real inspiration for all this.”
Lee Smith smiles a child-like smile and her voice dances with a bit of a giggle when she talks about her husband of six decades.
“He brings the sparkle to this place,” said Lee Smith. “If we needed something, he made it. If something needed to be fixed, he fixed it. And he did it all with a smile.”
To the owners of Christmastide and Country Christmas — both of Traverse City — Christmas is meant to be shared, alright. Especially in the marketplace.
For more information, contact:
Christmastide – 800 Cottageview Drive, Suite 40, Traverse City; 231-714-5022; christmastidetc.com.
Country Christmas – 9005 M 72 West, Traverse City; 231-946-6294; country.christmas@charter.net.
“Nobody needs more Christmas ‘stuff,’ but when you see a candy apple ornament that reminds you of your mother, nostalgia takes over.” Kitty Soma, Christmastide
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.