From Staff Reports
SAN FRANCISCO — Two area wineries earned Best of Class honors at the 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.
Chateau Grand Traverse and Leelanau Cellars earned Best of Class honors. Chateau Grand Traverse earned the honor for its 2018 CGT Electric in the Riesling category, Leelanau Cellars won for its white sangria.
The Best of Class honor was part of a 17-medal haul for Leelanau Cellars. The winery added gold for its 2017 Vintage Port.
Leelanau Cellars also won eight silver (Winter White Bubbly, American Witches Brew Spiced Apple, Great Lakes Red Bubbly, American Tall Ship Moscato, 2016 Meritage, Red Concord, 2017 Rose Bubbly and Red Sangria) and seven bronze medals (Winter White Bubbly, Great Lakes Red Bubbly, American Witches Brew, 2016 Semi-Dry Riesling, Rose Bubbly, 2018 Vignoles and 2017 Late Harvest Riesling).
According to a release, nearly 6,700 wines from more than 1,000 wineries in North America were part of the competition. More than 65 judges evaluated the wines Jan. 7-10.
Other medal winners by winery included:
- 45 North Vineyard & Winery — two golds (2017 Dry Riesling, 2017 Reserve Riesling), three silvers (2017 Lemberger, 2018 Chardonnay and 2017 Reserve Chardonnay) and two bronze (2017 Reserve Pinot Gris and 2017 Pinot Noir).
- Blustone Vineyards — one gold (2018 Ad-Lib), two silvers (2017 Winemaker’s Red and 2018 Riesling) and one bronze (2018 Late Harvest Riesling).
- Boathouse Vineyards — Double gold (2017 Boathouse Red), one gold (2016 Merlot), three silvers (2018 Pinot Grigio, 2018 Overboard and 2018 Northern Lights Riesling) and one bronze (2017 Estate Grown Pinot Noir).
- Bowers Harbor Vineyards — Double gold (2018 Block II Vineyard Riesling), one silver (2017 Langley) and one bronze (2018 Langley Vineyard Riesling Late Harvest).
- Chateau Chantal — two silvers (2016 Pinot Gris and 2017 Pinot Noir).
- Chateau Grand Traverse — Double gold (2017 Dry Riesling), one gold (2016 Michigan Silhouette), one silver (2013 Reserve Pinot Noir) and one bronze (2017 Gewurztraminer).
- Farm Fresh Wine Company — One gold (Apple), three silvers (Blackberry, Blueberry and Peach) and one bronze (Cranberry).
- Nathaniel Rose — Two silver (2018 Pyment and 2018 Methode Ancestrale Petillant-Naturel) and three bronze (2016 Merlot, 2016 Marsanne/Rousanne and 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon).
