SANTA ROSA, California — Two K Farms picked up two major awards at the 2019 Dan Berger’s International Wine Competition at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
Two K Farms Cidery & Winery of Suttons Bay won the Terrior Award “for the best use of local grapes,” according to a release from the competition. The event was held Dec. 3-4 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
According to Wine Folly, terrior is “how a particular region’s climate, soils and aspect (terrain) affect the taste of wine.”
A 2017 Riesling from Two K was named Best of Class in the medium dry category at the competition. It was one of four Riesling trophies awarded by the International Riesling Foundation.
The wine was also a triple gold winner at the competition. Two K Farms won four awards of silver or above in the competition, which was mentioned in the competition release.
Two K also won gold for its 2017 Bubbly Riesling in the 100 Percent Riesling category, gold for its 2018 New World in 7+ American apple varieties, gold for its 2018 Kingston Black and bronze for its 2018 Rosé.
The Winery at Black Star Farms earned six total medals at the competition.
Black Star won gold for its 2018 Arcturos Pinot Gris (100% Pinot Gris), 2017 Arcturos Semi-Dry Riesling (100% Riesling) and 2017 Arcturos Pinot Blanc (100% Pinot Blanc). Black Star added a silver for its 2018 Arcturos Dry Riesling and bronze for its 2017 Arcturos Sur Lie Chardonnay and 2017 Arcturos Grüner Veltliner.
Bowers Harbor Vineyards claimed a silver medal at the competition with its 2018 Riesling Block II.
Chateau Grand Traverse won two bronze medals for its 2017 Gamay Noir Limited.
