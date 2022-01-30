SUTTONS BAY — Competition awards are one thing for a winery or cidery. A trophy is the icing on the cake.
In the case of Two K Farms Cidery and Winery, a trophy was the icing on a recent event. Iced ciders made the difference at the 2021 Dan Berger’s International Wine and Cider Competition.
Located just south of Suttons Bay and operated by brothers Max and Geroge Koskela, Two K Farms earned the trophy for best cidery from the competition. Judging for the Santa Rosa, California-based event was held in mid-December and the results announced at the end of 2021.
“I think it’s great recognition for us and also for northern Michigan and the bigger region to get recognition for what we’re doing and also our fellow producers up here,” Max Koskela said of the Cidery of the Year honor from Dan Berger’s, which marked its 40th consecutive year as a competition.
In addition to the Cidery of the Year trophy, Two K Farms picked up nine total medals at the competition, including a Best of Show Cider, a Best of Class and a gold medal for its Heirloom Ice Cider. Two K added a Best of Class and Triple Gold Medal for its New World Cider.
Two K claimed two Best of Class honors and gold medals for its Rose and Spitzenburg ciders.
“We’re very pleased, especially with our iced ciders,” Max Koskela said.
The Best of Show and Best of Class honors for its Heirloom Cider arrive on the heels of Two K Farms winning a 2021 Jefferson Cup in the Fruit, Dessert and Fortified wine category with its Honeycrisp Ice in November.
Two K Farms crafts all of its ciders and wines from “30 heirloom varieties of cider-specific apples are planted with an emphasis on producing single variety ciders, as well as both traditional and modern blends,” according to a release. George and Max Koskela bought the land in 2010 and opened a tasting room in 2018.
“Both of our iced ciders have won best of show,” Max Koskela said. “We’re really pleased with all our ciders, but especially the iced ciders. We’re the only one in northern Michigan, as far as I know, doing an iced cider, especially the styles using heirloom and heritage varieties of apples.”
The Honeycrisp Ice Cider claimed a Gold Medal at Dan Berger’s event. Two K also took home four Silver medals.
Three other wineries in the region also took home medals from Dan Berger’s International Wine and Cider Competition.
- Left Foot Charley in Traverse City claimed five total medals, including a Best of Class and a Triple Gold for its 2020 Blaufränkisch. Left Foot Charley also won a gold medal for its 2020 Gamay, one silver medal and two bronzes.
- CAB Cellars, LLC won six total medals for its entries from Laurentide Winery in Lake Leelanau. Laurentide won a gold medal for its 2020 Pinot Gris, four silver medals and one bronze.
- The Winery at Black Star Farms claimed five total medals, including a gold for its 2020 Arcturos Dry Riesling. Black Star added three silver and one bronze medal at the competition.
The complete list of winners at Dan Berger’s International Wine and Cider Competition is available at https://www.dbiwc.com/results/wine/_2021_Resultslist.php.
In addition to naming Two K Farms as Cidery of the Year, other special honors at Dan Berger’s included Jeff Runquist Wines of Plymouth, California (Winery of the Year) and Carol Shelton Wines of Windsor, California (Small Winery of the Year).
Eighteen wine professionals including winemakers, writers and sommeliers judged the 2021 competition.
