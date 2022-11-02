TRAVERSE CITY — Consumers Energy Foundation aims to provide $100,000 to Housing North for its new Rental Preservation Project.
The effort was announced at Housing North’s eighth annual Housing Summit held in Traverse City Oct. 27-28.
The pilot program aims to increase the availability of year-round rental housing in Northwest Michigan.
It involves two housing projects in Leelanau County and creating a model for other organizations to address the lack of affordable and worker housing, according to a release.
The first phase will turn a current duplex in Leelanau County into a long-term rental property owned by a community land trust. Another duplex will be built nearby with Peninsula Housing, a Leelanau County-based community land trust.
“The conversion of northwest Michigan’s housing inventory to seasonal housing and short-term rentals continues to increase at an alarming rate,” Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown said in a release. “This is drastically limiting housing options for our neighbors and hurting our regional economy by hindering businesses from attracting and retaining a strong workforce.”
“The Consumers Energy Foundation is dedicated to ensuring Michiganders have access to the secure and affordable housing they need,” Consumers Energy Foundation secretary/treasurer Carolyn Bloodworth said in the release. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Housing North and support the important work this organization is doing to provide stable and long-term housing to residents of northwest Michigan.”
The Consumers Energy Foundation pledged $100,000 toward the initiative in the form of a challenge grant to be matched by Housing North by Dec. 31, 2022.
Brown said in the release that Leelanau County has the largest amount of short-term rentals in this area and more than 43 percent of residents are considered Asset Limited Income Constrained and Employed (ALICE).
Other projects may be planned in Grand Traverse, Antrim and Benzie counties.
Recent housing studies show more northwest Michigan needs more than 15,600 housing units to meet demand.
Most of the needs are for homes priced below $200,000 or rental units costing less than $800 per month, the release said.
