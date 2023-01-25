SAN FRANCISCO — Two Leelanau County wineries left the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition with a pair of Best of Class awards.
Leelanau Cellars in Omena and Good Harbor Vineyards in Lake Leelanau each won a pair of Best of Class awards.
More than 60 judges evaluated 5,500 wines from nearly 1,000 wineries for the competition, according to a release.
“The response from the wineries of North America at our 2023 competition was outstanding and we congratulate all of the top award winners,” San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition Executive Director Bob Fraser said in the release.
Leelanau Cellars and its collection of wine brands won Best of Class for its Lakeshore Farms Trading Company’s Raspberry Sparkling Moscato in the Fruit Sparkling category and for its Farm Fresh Wine Company’s Mango Moscato in the Fruit Wine category.
Good Harbor Vineyards won its two Best of Class awards for its David’s Vineyard Chardonnay in the Blanc de Blancs category and for its 2021 Chardonnay in Chardonnay $16-$17.99 category.
Leelanau Cellars claimed 21 total medals (11 under the Leelanau Cellars name, seven under Lakeshore Farms and three under the Farm Fresh brand) at the competition. It won five gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals to go along with the two Best of Class.
“It’s so much fun to see the national exposure and ongoing success of our wines and family of brands,” Leelanau Cellars President Bob Jacobson said in a release. “To be continually recognized by this highly respected competition shines a light on our team’s effort and abilities to produce high quality wines with consistency for our consumers.”
Good Harbor finished with eight total medals, claiming one gold, four silver and one bronze with its two Best of Class awards.
“We are excited to have taken the best of class awards in two categories,” co-owner Taylor Simpson said in an email. “The Simpson Family Estates vineyard and winemaking team work hard to produce the best from each of our vineyards. Winning top honors from a well respected national wine competition for the Good Harbor Blanc de Blanc and Unoaked Chardonnay helps bring much deserved attention to our premier wine growing region.”
Other area wineries by total medals included:
- Arcturos from Black Star Farms — Three (one gold, two silver)
- Aurora Cellars — Eight (two double gold for Leora Sparkling and 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, two gold, four silver)
- Bel Lago — Four (one gold, three silver)
- Blustone Vineyards — Five (one double gold for 2021 Riesling, one gold, two silver, one bronze)
- Boathouse Vineyards Five (one gold, one silver, three bronze)
- Bowers Harbor Vineyards — Six (two double golds for 2020 Riesling and 2021 Late Harvest, three gold, one silver)
- Chateau Chantal — 10 (two double gold for 2021 Pinot Grigio and 2021 Riesling, one gold, two silver, five bronze)
- Ciccone Vineyard and Winery — Three (one gold, one silver, one bronze)
- French Valley Vineyard — Four (four silver)
- Soul Squeeze Cellars — Three (one double gold for 2018 The Pearl, one gold, one silver)
The complete list of 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition winners is available at https://winejudging.com/medal_winners_2023/awards_by_winery.php.
