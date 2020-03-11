ACME — A new title sponsor will lead to a record purse.
The 103rd edition of the Michigan Open Championship will have a purse of more than $115,000 thanks to a sponsorship agreement between the Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and the Michigan Section PGA. The agreement was announced on Wednesday.
The Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open Championship will be played June 8-11 on The Bear Course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
In a release, Michigan Section PGA executive director Kevin Helm said the "addition of Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel as the title sponsor will elevate the championship to a new level with the largest purse ever."
"Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel has increased its sponsorship this year so we could truly make an impact o the tournament as well as to the Traverse City area," Grand Traverse Resort & Casino CEO Michael Schrader said in the release.
This will be the 31st time the tournament has been held at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, the 28th time on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course.
"The Michigan Open brings the top club professionals and amateurs together to compete in the state's most prestigious Open Championship and Grand Traverse Resort & Spa is a perfect fit for the event," Resort Director of Golf Operations Tom McGee said in the release.
The sponsorship agreement is for the championship as well as a June 5-6 pro-am event pairing amateurs with a professional in a team event. Pricing and details will be announced later by the Michigan PGA at www.michiganpgagolf.com.
Eric Lilleboe of Okemos won the 2019 Michigan Open title by five shots over Barrett Kelpin of Kalamazoo. The tournament was shortened to 54 holes by weather.
