TRAVERSE CITY — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, for people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at Cherry Capital Airport (TVC), Manistee County Blacker Airport (MBL), and Pellston Regional Airport (PLN).
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd., in Acme.
Attendees will receive information about TSO positions and have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process.
The event includes a presentation about the TSO role, application assistance, and scheduling of computer-based testing for job seekers.
Participants will be able to complete all or part of these processes, which will significantly reduce the time required to get on board with TSA.
As part of the presentation sessions during the event, TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, which include paid leave, health care plans, 401k coverage and more.
Starting pay at TVC is $18.59 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months, and starting pay at MBL is $16.90 per hour.
At both airports, TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible new hires — $500 after onboarding and an additional $500 after one year of service, with service agreement. This initiative applies to TSO new hires that onboard through Sept. 30, 2022.
At PLN, pay starts at $20.29 with opportunities for pay increases after six months, and a $2,000 bonus — $1,000 after onboarding and an additional $1,000 after one year of service — is available to new hires who onboard through June 4, 2022.
Candidates are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification.
Masks are required.
For more information, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/events/03-11/northern-michigan-recruiting-event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.